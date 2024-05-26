We’re down to 95 days before the University of Utah kicks off their 2024 Big 12 season. Today, it’s time to talk about a part-time starter and dependable piece of the defensive, Aliki Vimahi.

The 6-foot-4 and 305 pound defensive tackle saw reduced playing time in 2023, contributing 14 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 1.5 tackles-for-loss. Vimahi is part of a stacked group headlined by three-time All Pac-12 selection Junior Tafuna and freshman All-American Keanu Tanuvasa.

Vimahi will be battling for the second-team reps with former freshman All-American Simote Pepa and Tevita Fotu.





UteNation Take

What can everyone expect from Vimahi during the 2024 season? After starting in 11 games from 2021-2022, Vimahi found himself in a backup role during all of the 2023 season.

Despite the reduced playing time, Vimahi has developed into a dependable cog in Utah’s defensive system. He took advantage of increased reps during spring ball and performed well, showing that his reduced playing time last season had more to do with the depth at defensive tackle and not anything he necessarily did wrong. He should start the season in the two-deep at the position, but it will be a heavy and consistent rotation at the position, when starters Junior Tafuna and Keanu Tanuvasa aren’t in the game.