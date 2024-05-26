UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 95 Aliki Vimahi
We’re down to 95 days before the University of Utah kicks off their 2024 Big 12 season. Today, it’s time to talk about a part-time starter and dependable piece of the defensive, Aliki Vimahi.
The 6-foot-4 and 305 pound defensive tackle saw reduced playing time in 2023, contributing 14 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 1.5 tackles-for-loss. Vimahi is part of a stacked group headlined by three-time All Pac-12 selection Junior Tafuna and freshman All-American Keanu Tanuvasa.
Vimahi will be battling for the second-team reps with former freshman All-American Simote Pepa and Tevita Fotu.
UteNation Take
What can everyone expect from Vimahi during the 2024 season? After starting in 11 games from 2021-2022, Vimahi found himself in a backup role during all of the 2023 season.
Despite the reduced playing time, Vimahi has developed into a dependable cog in Utah’s defensive system. He took advantage of increased reps during spring ball and performed well, showing that his reduced playing time last season had more to do with the depth at defensive tackle and not anything he necessarily did wrong. He should start the season in the two-deep at the position, but it will be a heavy and consistent rotation at the position, when starters Junior Tafuna and Keanu Tanuvasa aren’t in the game.
Remembering Vimahi’s Recruitment
The three-star defensive end was the no. 5 recruit in the state of Hawaii for the class of 2017. A former teammate of Ute legend Bradlee Anae, Vimahi was a menace alongside him at Kahuku HS. When Vimahi officially visited Utah a couple years ago, his host was Anae and they spoke about the family aspect of Utah and the tradition the Utes have on the defensive line.
Utah beat out some heavy hitters for Vimahi, including a couple of Pac-12 South rivals. His finalists were Georgia Tech, Virginia, UCLA, and USC. The Trojans were considered the biggest threat in his recruitment—Vimahi had previously said that USC was his dream school, but they had asked him to wait a year before playing on the team.