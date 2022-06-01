UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 94 Tevita Fotu

The countdown to kickoff for the University of Utah continues today with no. 94, defensive tackle Tevita Fotu. The redshirt freshman has not seen any action for the Utes yet, having sat out for 2021. Tevita originally signed with the 2018 recruiting class by way of Snow College before serving a brief LDS mission.

Fotu is the younger brother of former Ute Leki Fotu, and like his brother, Tevita is an imposing presence. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 292 pounds on the roster, he gives interior defensive line coach Luther Elliss an intriguing option with his athleticism and power. While he has yet to see any live snaps, optimism is high for what he could provide the defensive tackle rotation.

He joins a young group consisting of Junior Tafuna, Devin Kaufusi, Tennessee Pututau, Tevita Fotu, Fua Pututau, Simote Pepa, Aliki Vimahi, and incoming freshman Keanu Tanuvasa.





UteNation Take

Fotu may not have played an FBS down yet, but he should be expected to contribute a fair amount in 2022. Fotu plays with great leverage, much like Leki did for the Utes, and learning from Coach Elliss should benefit Tevita greatly. Elliss wants to attack the opposing offenses with relentless pressure, something that should fit Fotu’s game. Tevita does not have the raw power that Leki did (yet), but he has elite agility that should make him a nightmare in Elliss’ attacking philosophy.





Remembering Fotu’s Recruitment





A former Utah pledge in their 2018 class, his destination was never really in question. However, the 4-star recruit had to go the JuCo route first. Colleges typically stash guys that need to improve their academics at JuCo programs they trust, which is exactly what happened with Fotu.







