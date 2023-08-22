Nine days left until the Utah Football season kickoff and that means two articles in the UteNation countdown to kickoff series today, and here we discuss no. 9 Mack Howard. The freshman quarterback from Mississippi arrived on campus for spring ball to get immersed in the system.





The 6-foot-2 and 189 pounder needs to enter an injury-depleted room, but it would take pure chaos for him to see reps during the 2023 season.









UteNation Take

Cam Rising is the starting quarterback for the 2023 season, but beyond that the job will be the center of a fierce competition. Howard has a lot of work to do to get in the conversation with Brandon Rose, Nate Johnson, and Bryson Barnes, but do not count the young quarterback out.





Howard has a quick release with good arm strength and ball placement. In high school, he showed good pocket presence, so if he can process his reads quickly in college, that skill should translate well.





With a year to absorb the system and learn under Rising, the freshman signal-caller could make next spring an interesting battle. It’s also important for him to pack on weight and get to around the 200 pound target.





Remembering Howard's Recruitment

Howard was a 3-star Rivals-rated pro-style quarterback out of Oxford, MS with about a dozen offers. Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas, Louisville, and PIttsburgh were among the suitors for the signal caller. Howard visited Florida Atlantic, Miami, and Utah, before committing to the Utes early in March for the 2023 recruiting class.