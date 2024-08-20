We have just 9 days left until the 2024 season kicks off and that means we take a look at No. 9, Elijah Davis, in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff. The 6-foot-1 sophomore played in 12 games in 2023, mostly on special teams, recording three tackles.

The secondary for Utah is one of the remaining question marks when it comes to its depth. They’ll need Davis to take a step forward as the season is about to kick off.





UteNation Take

Davis brings really good size and speed at the corner spot, fitting the mold of what Utah looks for in its cornerbacks. The speedster has had a golden opportunity this offseason to cement himself in the two-deep in the secondary. The more versatility he shows, the more reps he’ll see. The starting spots are locked down, but quality depth will be need throughout the 2024 season. In 2023, Davis was more of a solid depth insurance piece, but he should heavily factor into the rotation going into the season.

The secondary has added some talent at cornerback via the transfer portal, but Davis should find himself as a vital piece of the puzzle.





Remembering Davis’ Recruitment

Davis had over 20 offers coming out of high school, as the raw talent was clear to many. Not long after his official visit to Salt Lake City, Davis committed to the Utes. Utah beat out Illinois, Missouri, and South Florida for his services.