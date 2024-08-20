PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1FNzdMOUpRWDBaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUU3N0w5SlFYMFonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1FNzdMOUpRWDBaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 9 Elijah Davis

Sean Davenport • UteNation
Ute Nation
@SeanDavenport

We have just 9 days left until the 2024 season kicks off and that means we take a look at No. 9, Elijah Davis, in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff. The 6-foot-1 sophomore played in 12 games in 2023, mostly on special teams, recording three tackles.

The secondary for Utah is one of the remaining question marks when it comes to its depth. They’ll need Davis to take a step forward as the season is about to kick off.


UteNation Take

Davis brings really good size and speed at the corner spot, fitting the mold of what Utah looks for in its cornerbacks. The speedster has had a golden opportunity this offseason to cement himself in the two-deep in the secondary. The more versatility he shows, the more reps he’ll see. The starting spots are locked down, but quality depth will be need throughout the 2024 season. In 2023, Davis was more of a solid depth insurance piece, but he should heavily factor into the rotation going into the season.

The secondary has added some talent at cornerback via the transfer portal, but Davis should find himself as a vital piece of the puzzle.


Remembering Davis’ Recruitment

Davis had over 20 offers coming out of high school, as the raw talent was clear to many. Not long after his official visit to Salt Lake City, Davis committed to the Utes. Utah beat out Illinois, Missouri, and South Florida for his services.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3V0YWgucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL3V0ZW5hdGlvbi1jb3VudGRvd24tdG8ta2lja29mZi1uby05LWVsaWph aC1kYXZpcy0xIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0 OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6 ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRv Y3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50 LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9 IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBv ZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAg ICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsK ICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgp Owo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9z Yi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9 aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ1dGFoLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGdXRlbmF0 aW9uLWNvdW50ZG93bi10by1raWNrb2ZmLW5vLTktZWxpamFoLWRhdmlzLTEm YzU9MjAyMjczMzE2NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=