UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 83 Miki Suguturaga
We have 83 days left until the 2024 Utah Football season begins and today we discuss no. 83, Miki Suguturaga. The 6-foot-4 senior from Hawaii seamlessly switched positions to tight end last season from defensive end. Suguturaga played in all 13 games and started nine for the Utes, scoring his first career touchdown against the no. 5 Washington Huskies.
Suguturaga looks to fill a similar role this season and even if he’s not targeted often, he should still improve on his four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. The tight end group is versatile enough that he should line up at times alongside Brant Kuithe and Landon King.
UteNation Take
Suguturaga was moved to tight end last season with the intentions of him being a blocking tight end. He was determined to show that he could be a reliable threat in the passing game too, but he didn’t see too many targets. Despite all of the new additions to the tight end room, Suguturaga should still see his fair share of time on rushing down. How much he is targeted in the offense will be dependent on his rapport with quarterback Cam Rising. He should at minimum be a nice safety value for Rising in the passing game.
Remembering Suguturaga’s Recruitment
The Utes beat out Vanderbilt and Virginia for his services, though he had offers from other Pac-12 schools such as Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon State, and Washington State. One key factor in his commitment aside from the family connection with the Mokofisi and Ma'Afala families was how tight-knit and family oriented the Utah program is.