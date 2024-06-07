



We have 83 days left until the 2024 Utah Football season begins and today we discuss no. 83, Miki Suguturaga. The 6-foot-4 senior from Hawaii seamlessly switched positions to tight end last season from defensive end. Suguturaga played in all 13 games and started nine for the Utes, scoring his first career touchdown against the no. 5 Washington Huskies.

Suguturaga looks to fill a similar role this season and even if he’s not targeted often, he should still improve on his four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. The tight end group is versatile enough that he should line up at times alongside Brant Kuithe and Landon King.





UteNation Take

Suguturaga was moved to tight end last season with the intentions of him being a blocking tight end. He was determined to show that he could be a reliable threat in the passing game too, but he didn’t see too many targets. Despite all of the new additions to the tight end room, Suguturaga should still see his fair share of time on rushing down. How much he is targeted in the offense will be dependent on his rapport with quarterback Cam Rising. He should at minimum be a nice safety value for Rising in the passing game.



