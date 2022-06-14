UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 81 Connor O’Toole





Connor O’Toole highlights today’s UteNation Countdown to Kickoff with 81 days left until the game at Florida in The Swamp. O’Toole is a rare recruiting commit from Albuquerque, New Mexico. The 6-foot-4 sophomore was a First-Team 6A All-State wide receiver in high school, racking up 46 receptions, 883 yards and 15 touchdowns in just seven games before sitting out the rest of the season with a foot injury.

Since arriving at Utah, O’Toole has had to work to keep weight off. Because of this, he requested a switch to defensive end. Despite being new to the position, he’ll be right in the thick of the rotation with Jonah Elliss, Van Fillinger, Gabe Reid, and Miki Suguturaga.





UteNation Take

The former receiver finds himself in the trenches at defensive end going into the 2022 season. While listed at a slender 210 pounds, O’Toole is closer to 220-225–he should max out around 250 pounds.

During spring, O’Toole was a pleasant surprise and took to the position immediately. It’s not a stretch to say that he’ll make an impact at defensive end in 2022.

UteNation remembers the progression of a young Nate Orchard, who came to Utah as a skinny wide receiver and turned into pass rushing specialist by his final season. It is too early to determine if that is O’Toole’s trajectory, but given his accolades and skills in high school, it is difficult not to think along a similar path. Also, the Utah coaches have a great track record of developing offensive players into defensive playmakers.





Remembering O’Toole’s Recruitment

O’Toole was the top recruit out of New Mexico as a 3-star Rivals 5.7 prospect, and he had an impressive offer sheet with 21 total offers, including Utah, Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, LSU, Nebraska, New Mexico, Purdue, TCU, and Washington State, to name a few. In the end, Utah beat out the Baylor Bears for the tall, speedy receiver.



