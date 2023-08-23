Eight days until the 2023 season starts means a double dose of articles in the UteNation countdown to kickoff series, and here we discuss Brandon Rose. The 6-foot-2 quarterback redshirted in 2022, and Rose has been battling with Nate Johnson and Bryson Barnes to determine the pecking order behind Cam Rising. Unfortunately, a freak injury happened and while it’s not season-ending, he’s out for the foreseeable future.





UteNation Take

Up until his injury, Rose was battling to be in the running for the back up spot to Cam Rising. Although he has a slightly longer release, Rose has a strong arm and is decisive in his reads. The 6-foot-2 passer from national powerhouse Murrieta Valley HS was a star in high school, leading his team to a league championship his senior year, so he is no stranger to the bright lights. Rose is more of a true pro-style quarterback, but he has enough speed to run when needed.





In 2022 he gained valuable experience as the scout team quarterback. He took that expertise to the spring and came out as the favorite to win the QB2 role until his unfortunate injury. Until he’s healthy, he’ll want to take in as much film with Rising and Ludwig as possible. It also is likely that he’ll be in the booth with Ludwig during games.





While there seems to be great quality in the quarterback room, it might not be until spring 2024 until we see Rose and the other quarterbacks really battle for the starting spot.





Remembering Rose’s Recruitment

Rose did not attend a lot of camps between his junior and senior seasons, so he flew under the radar a little bit compared to what some other Murrieta HS alumni might get. Rose held 8 offers from Utah, Arizona State, Boise State, Colorado, Kansas, Nevada, Northwestern,and UNLV.