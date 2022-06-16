UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 79 Alex Harrison





In today’s UteNation Countdown to Kickoff, we discuss no. 79 Alex Harrison. The 6-foot-4 sophomore offensive lineman has only seen action in two games, all on special teams, but that does not mean potential and expectations are not high for the Bountiful native. The former three-time all-state selection sat deep on the depth chart for the first two seasons, but he should begin to push for more snaps this year.

The offensive line looks to be set with the starters heading into the season, but the depth behind—which is deep—needs to be sorted out.





UteNation Take

The offensive tackles are deep and talented coming out of spring ball, with Braeden Daniels and Jaren Kump leading the way. Harrison will need to show versatility along the line, being able to switch between guard and tackle, in order to cement his spot in the two-deep.

Harrison was known for driving his opponents into the ground coming out of high school. He also did a good job in pass protection against the outside speed rush, making him a very balanced lineman. In talking about showing versatility, Harrison saw some snaps at guard during spring ball, as offensive line coach Jim Harding loves to move guys around that he’s giving a long hard look at for the rotation.

With another year to develop his footwork, Alex should be able to take another step forward in his progression as a collegiate offensive lineman. He won’t be expected to start this year, but Harrison should push for plenty of reserve snaps.





Remembering Harrison’s Recruitment

A longtime Utah lean after growing up a lifelong fan, Harrison’s final five were Utah, USC, Oregon, Nebraska and Utah State. In the end, it was between the two Pac-12 South foes, Utah and USC, but there really never was any doubt or suspense in his recruitment. Utah had anticipated him as part of their class long before his December 12th commitment in the 2020 class.



