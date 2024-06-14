We are at 76 days in the UteNation countdown to kickoff series and that means we take a closer look at no. 76, Zereoue Williams. The 6-foot-8 and 317 pound offensive lineman missed all of the 2023 season due to an injury suffered during a fall camp scrimmage. The prior year, he saw action in all 14 games, seeing snaps both on special teams and on the offensive line. Williams has prototypical size and athleticism for the tackle position with his height, long arms, and experience as an accomplished basketball player in high school.





UteNation Take

Despite only playing football since his senior year of high school in 2020, the Phoenix, AZ native was a 3-star Rivals recruit. Williams arrived on campus weighing 250 pounds; solid for a basketball player but a lot of room to grow for an offensive lineman. Flash forward to the present day and Zereoue has packed on the weight and muscle to weigh in at 300 pounds. He was making a ton of progress before the unfortunate injury.

Over his time at Utah, the depth at the offensive tackle position has granted Williams the time to learn the position and work on his technique. There’s no doubt, however, that 2023 was a big setback. The competition is still intense, and Williams’ playing time will be dependent on how he’s recovered both physically and mentally from his injury.



