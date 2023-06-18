



There are 74 days left in the UteNation countdown to kickoff series and that means we will discuss no. 74 Keith Olson. Olson redshirted in 2022, so the redshirt freshman has not seen any game action for the Utes yet. The 6-foot-6 and 307 pound Napavine, WA native was a multi-sport athlete in high school, starring in football, basketball, baseball, and track & field.





UteNation Take

A look back at Olson’s high school tape and his athleticism is very evident. He is light and nimble on his feet despite his size. Thanks to years of great recruiting by position coach Jim Harding, Olson has time to continue to grow and develop at tackle. Olson has the speed and quickness to pave the way through the second and third levels of the defense. While his height and experience is at tackle, his athleticism makes him an option to play multiple positions on the line.

Early on, his game does not scream “mauler” like some punishing offensive linemen, Olson’s tape shows him finishing off some blocks nicely, particularly at the second level of the defense. He has the raw athleticism and size to become a dominating force on the edge, but it’s likely to take another year or so before fans see him work his way into the rotation.





Remembering Olson’s Recruitment

Olson decommitted from USC in early December just before the 2022 signing day after verbally committing to the Trojans earlier that summer. Utah always remained on his radar, and the Utes survived a late push from Oregon State for the 3-star offensive tackle. Olson held offers from Utah, USC, Oregon State, and Cal.



