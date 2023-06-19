



Today’s UteNation countdown to kickoff brings us to no. 73, Tanoa Togiai. The sophomore from Rigby, ID played in 11 games in 2022 on both the offensive line and special teams.

Similar to many of the athletic offensive linemen for Utah Football, Togiai was a multi-sport athlete in high school as an all-state basketball player and also competing in track & field. He also has spent time during practices at Utah on both offensive and defensive lines.

The 2023 Utah offensive line is a stacked group, but Togiai seems close to earning valuable reps.





UteNation Take

After three years in the program and playing in 13 games, the limited amount of action shouldn’t be looked at as a negative for Togiai. His size and athleticism makes him a valuable piece to the puzzle, as they’ve tried to find his best position in two stacked position groups.

Togiai’s 6-foot-6 frame has now filled out to 315 pounds and he has found a home on the offensive line. If there was any chance they’d still be considering him at defensive tackle, it would have happened during last season when the group saw three unexpected in-season departures.

Now with a full year of development and snaps on the offensive side of the ball, Togiai should be competing for snaps in the two-deep. With two open spots available on the line, the competition should be fierce to round out the rotation.





Remembering Togiai’s Recruitment

Defensive ends coach Lewis Powell was on Togiai early in the recruiting process and that paid off in landing the 6-foot-6 and 295 pound 5.5 rated three-star 2020 weakside defensive end prospect. Had Togiai had more exposure and played against tougher high school competition, it’s likely that he would have been at minimum a high three-star and highly-rated end.

Kansas State, Washington and Nebraska all received visits from Togiai, with the Huskers holding out some late hope. However Togiai had long been a Utah lean and his relationship with Powell couldn’t be beat.



