



We’re now into the sixties. With sixty-eight days until the 2023 season kicks off for Utah Football, it’s time to discuss No. 68, Jaren Kump. The versatile junior offensive lineman suffered a season-ending injury in 2021, but he worked hard to get healthy and saw action in 13 games in 2022, including two starts. Kump has started at left tackle, right guard, and right tackle. During spring ball, he also started taking snaps at center.

Jim Harding’s offensive line group is absolutely loaded, with him being able to comfortably dip into his two deep. At 6-foot-5 and 308 pounds, Kump is taller than a typical Utah center, but they want their best five on the field and his talent unquestionably falls within that five.





UteNation Take

If there was a silver lining to Kump’s injury in 2021, it was all the mental reps and film study that he did to stay sharp. It paid off in 2022, as he was able to slowly work his way back into the rotation. His leadership and game experience have turned him into a valued veteran amongst a deep offensive line room. If he can stay healthy, he is talented enough to potentially be one of the best in the conference.

It can’t be understated, the biggest variable for Kump in 2023 will be his health. He started all five games in 2020 as a true freshman, but injuries since then have limited him to six starts out of the 28 games over the last two seasons. If the former Heriman HS standout can stay on the field, he should be a boost an already solid offensive line.





Remembering Kump’s Recruitment

This was a fun one. A lifelong BYU fan in a family of Cougar diehards, Kump committed to BYU early in the recruiting process. Little did the Cougars know—and UteNation had heard and hinted at the rumblings—even at the time of his commitment, Utah weighed heavily on his mind. Kump would eventually flip, choosing Utah over Arizona, ASU, Cal, Oregon, UCLA, USC, and BYU. Quite honestly, he’s another example of how Utah being in the Pac-12 as a P5 school and BYU being an Independent, has altered the landscape of the storied rivalry.



