



On the first day of July, we have 61 days until the 2023 Utah Football season kicks off and that means we take a closer look at no. 61, Kolinu’u Faaiu. The 6-foot-3, 326-pound offensive lineman is from Edmonds, WA and is in the battle to start at center after the departure of Paul Maile this past offseason. After redshirting his first season in 2021, Faaiu saw action in five games in 2022 on the offensive line and special teams.

In what was a pleasant surprise, when Faaiu was thrust into action despite being the third-string center, he actually graded out better during his reps than both Paul Maile and Johnny Maea.





UteNation Take

Despite not seeing a ton of playing time or starting in 2022, Faaiu stepped in at various times at center and performed really well. Coming out of spring, he was competing with Jaren Kump at the center spot, and Faaiu should continue to battle into fall camp.

To refresh everyone’s memory, Faaiu already had college-ready size coming out of high school, so honing his technique was what would determine his development at this level. He is a really good run blocker and really finishes off his blocks well. He has a strong punch in pass protection and good feet as well. He is a long and athletic lineman who carries his size very well.





Remembering Faaiu’s Recruitment

Kolinu’u was a 3-star offensive guard out of the state of Washington and held offers from Boise State, Colorado, Hawaii, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan State, Nevada, UNLV and Washington State.



