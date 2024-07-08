With 52 days left until the 2024 season begins, we continue the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff with no. 52, Michael Mokofisi. The former Woods Cross HS standout has been a pillar of consistency since he stepped into a starting role two seasons ago. He’s started 26 of 30 games and all but one being at right guard.

Michael is repping the family name well at Utah, following his dad Filipo Mokofisi Sr., who was an All-WAC linebacker from 1982-‘85, and his older brother Filipo Mokofisi Jr., who played defensive line from 2013-17.





UteNation Take

Last season, we thought it might be tough for Mokofisi to keep his starting spot with the talent and depth in the offensive line room, but instead he only solidified his starting spot on his way to an all-conference honorable mention. He stepped onto campus in a college-ready frame at 6-foot-4 and about 300 pounds. He has packed on more muscle, is up to 325, and he should be an anchor of the line again this season.

His challenge this year is to continue to limit his penalties without losing his nastiness. As good as he is, those penalties stand out when they nullify big gains.



