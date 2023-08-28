Just three days until the Utes open the 2023 season and it means we finally get to discuss no. 3 Ja’Quinden Jackson. After switching from quarterback to running back in 2022, Jackson broke out in the second half of the season. Jackson rushed for 117 yards and 3 touchdowns against Colorado, 105 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Pac-12 title game, and 81 yards for a touchdown in the Rose Bowl. The Dallas, TX-native is expected to continue that momentum in 2023.l and become an even more complete running back.





UteNation Take

If the first half of the 2022 season was characterized by distractions and injuries in the running back room, the second half was highlighted by the emergence of Jackson and Micah Bernard as an elite 1-2 punch in the backfield. Jackson is listed on the recently released Week 1 depth chart as RB1 and he leads a loaded room with Bernard, Chris Curry, and Jaylon Glover, to name a few.





Jackson showed an explosive burst through the hole and enough speed to outrun most of the second level in 2022. During the offseason, he continued to focus on the finer details of the position as well as his blocking.





Now with a full offseason at the position, the hype train is real for Johnson, and he seems ready to captivate college football fans everywhere.









Remembering Jackson's Recruitment

Ja'Quinden was a 4-star dual-threat quarterback out of Duncanville, TX, ranked #5 at the position and #180 overall for the 2020 recruiting class. Jackson held an impressive offer list, including Texas, Alabama, Baylor, Florida State, Oklahoma, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Utah to name a few. He verbally committed early in the summer of 2019 to the home state school of the University of Texas, before finding his way to Utah via the transfer portal, following a similar path to Cam Rising.



