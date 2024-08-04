Just 25 days until the 2024 season begins and today we take a look at redshirt freshman running back no. 25 John Randle, Jr. The 6-foot and 182 pound Kansas-native played in two games in 2023, preserving his redshirt season.

The running back position might not have a 20-carry back in its stable, but they have a plethora of options led by Micah Bernard, who will get the bulk of the action. Randle will compete for carries with Jaylon Glover, Mike Mitchell, and Dijon Stanley as Utah looks to establish a pecking order for the 2024 season.





UteNation Take

Randle is an elusive and shifty back. His one downside currently is that he only weighs 182 pounds. His strength and durability will be things to watch as he grows in the program, as he needs to pack on the weight.

Even with the return of Micah Bernard and Jaylon Glover, there are plenty of carries to go around Utah’s backfield. With Randle, the staff will be creative with misdirections or read-options. He could also be used out of the backfield in the passing game.





Remembering Randle’s Recruitment

Randle was a four-star 5.8 rated running, who was ranked No. 22 at the position in the 2023 class. He was relatively quiet during his recruitment process despite holding offers from over 26 schools, including some blue blood programs. He was a long-time Utah lean and ultimately the Utes held off the in-state lure of both Kansas State and Kansas, ironically now conference foes in the Big-12.