With 24 days left until Utah hosts Florida in the season opener, today’s UteNation countdown to kickoff series features a double dose of articles, and this one will take a closer look at no. 24 Darrien “Bleu” Stewart. The 6-foot, 200-pound sophomore from Las Vegas saw action in seven games in 2022, mostly on special teams.

Safety for Utah, has a stacked two-deep. Now it’s up to Stewart to provide the additional quality depth if needed.





UteNation Take

Stewart is part of a very talented and deep safety group alongside Cole Bishop, Sione Vaki, Nate Ritchie, JP Pearson and freshman Johnathan Hall, to name a few. Even with RJ Hubert graduated and Clayton Isbell no longer in the program, Stewart still has work to do in order to breakthrough in the two-deep.

In high school, Stewart was a solid tackler with a nose for the ball, and his background as a 4x400 state champion gives him versatility at safety. He was able to come downhill and help in the run defense, but he also has the speed and length to roam center field. In 2023, he’ll need to continually prove himself in practice and special teams, and then take advantage of any game snaps he earns during the season. The traits are there, but Stewart just happens to be in the same position group of some other special talents.





Remembering Stewart’s Recruitment

A three-star safety, Stewart chose the Utes from a final four which also included Oregon, Boise State, and UCLA, though he didn't actually have an official offer from the Ducks. He also held offers from Washington State, West Virginia, and a number of G5 schools.



