There are 23 days until the Florida Gators roll into Rice-Eccles Stadium for the 2023 season opener, and today’s UteNation countdown to kickoff features no. 23 Fabian Marks. The junior corner out of Texas saw action in six games at corner and on special teams in 2022 after playing in 10 games with seven starts before an injury shortened his 2021 campaign.





UteNation Take

Marks’ injury in 2021 really hurt his development and growth for the 2022 season because he also had to miss spring ball in 2022. Despite a good 2021 season, Marks fell down the depth chart a little as he worked his way back into form during 2022. Now, the 2023 cornerbacks group looks to be reloaded with talent and depth. Ole Miss transfer Miles Battle, senior JaTravis Broughton, and Zemaiah Vaughn bring their talent and experience, and new faces CJ Blocker and Smith Snowden come to campus with high expectations.

Marks has his work cut out for him to earn starting snaps again, but he at the very least should provide valuable depth in the defensive backfield. The 5-foot-10 corner has grown in Utah’s man defense after playing Cover 2 in high school, but his willingness to make an impact in the run game is what makes him a bit more unique as a cornerback.

He just needs to be patient, and with health on his side, his play will do the talking.





Remembering Marks’ Recruitment

Despite having two brothers play at Alabama, Marks was lightly recruited and had five P5 offers including Kansas, Kansas State, Baylor, Washington State and Utah. The three-star cornerback committed to Utah just before signing day 2020. Marks is yet another example of the Utes finding an under recruited gem late in the recruitingp rocess.



