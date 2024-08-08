PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1FNzdMOUpRWDBaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 21 Mike Mitchell

Alex Markham • UteNation
@AMarkhamRivals

It’s down to three weeks until Utah kicks off their highly-anticipated 2024 season. While there’s a ton of confidence and excitement around the team as a whole, running back is one position that the program has questions about.

Micah Bernard is a lethal playmaker when healthy, Jaylon Glover is a serviceable backup, but Utah needs to see another special runner emerge along with Bernard. With 21 days left until Utah takes on Southern Utah, so let’s talk about No. 21, Mike Mitchell.


UteNation Take

Mitchell has a chance to be a huge focal point of Utah’s offense. At 6-foot and 211 pounds he runs a 10.8-second 100 meter, so he is more than just a bruiser; he can run away from defenders once he hits the second and third levels. He redshirted during the 2023 season to focus on school. During that time, he received valuable reps on the scout team, having his way often with Utah’s starting defensive unit.

The redshirt freshman has been described by running backs coach Quinton as having a high football IQ and is smart on and off the field. The biggest hurdle Ganther has said on record is getting Mitchell to consistently go to class.

Once Mitchell fully locks in, he has the chance to be elite. The Utes are hoping that happens for the 2024 season.


Remembering Mitchell’s Recruitment

Starting off as a four-star prospect, Mitchell only played five games his senior season and because of this, he eventually dropped to a three-star prospect. He held 20 offers before signing with the Utes, including Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, and Washington State. Utah was his first and only official visit, before shutting down his recruitment.

There was a bit of signing day unease around the arrival of his NLI, as his mom wanted more time to read over everything with his NLI. However, one of his high school coaches stepped in to ease any of her concerns and answer any questions.


