



Just three weeks left until the Utes host the Florida Gators and that brings us to no. 21, Karene Reid, in the UteNation countdown to kickoff series. The junior from American Fork, UT started in all 14 games in 2022 on his way to All-Pac-12 honors (First-Team AP, Second-Team Coaches).

Reid led all linebackers last season with 72 tackles (9.5 TFL, 5.0 sacks), and looks to be starting alongside Lander Barton again in 2023. Reid has been a key part of the linebacker rotation since his freshman year in 2021, where he started in six of the ten games he saw action in.





UteNation Take

Reid should be a leader for not only the linebacker room again this year, but also for the defense as a whole. Both Reid and Barton are seasoned veterans in the Utah system at probably the most complex position within their defense — Reid’s third in the system.

In a year where Utah is looking to three-peat as Pac-12 champions, Reid’s experience will be key in making sure the defense hits the ground running to start the season after some ups and downs early on in the 2022 season.

Despite being a little undersized at 6-foot even and 227 pounds, Reid is a versatile athlete and plays bigger than his size. The backer also has a high football IQ as his instincts are off the charts. He’s the complete package for Utah’s system.

Look for him to continue his development as a key player in the Utah defense.





Remembering Reid’s recruitment

After coming home from his LDS mission, Reid decided against enrolling at Utah State University—where he had a guaranteed scholarship—and instead enrolled as a walkon with the Utes. It didn’t take him long to earn a scholarship.

As a 6-foot and 185 pound linebacker in 2018, Reid had offers from the Aggies, BYU, Air Force, Fresno State, and Navy.



