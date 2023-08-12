



With under 20 days left in the UteNation countdown to kickoff series, today we discuss no. 19, safety Bryson Reeves. The junior out of St. Francis HS in SoCal played in 10 games in 2022 on both defense and special teams. While Reeves is a name most Utah fans might not be familiar with, the potential is there and he fulfills a key role on the depth chart.

With Cole Bishop and Sione Vaki ticketed to start, the two-deep is still a question. Nate Ritchie should be a lock as a main backup, but Reeves still has an opportunity to crack the top four.





UteNation Take

Reeves has all the tools to take advantage of any opportunities that will come his way. At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, he has good size for the safety position, and his background in baseball and track and field is a good base of athleticism.

Reeves came to Utah as a versatile football player, having played both offense and defense in high school. He has great ball skills and strong hands from his prep days as a receiver. Now being in his third year in the Utah defensive system, Reeves could push for more snaps in what is a deep safety room.





Remembering Reeves' Recruitment

A three-star recruit, Reeves was initially on Utah’s radar for the class of 2021 as someone they liked but wanted to see him improve on certain aspects of his game. This is typical for a lot of guys that the program eventually signs, as those guys make the necessary improvements to their game during their senior season. The one problem Reeves? COVID robbed him of his school season in California.

He had over 16 offers. Two were from the P5 level with Utah and Vanderbilt. He also had G5 offers from Boise State, BYU, and Liberty, among others.



