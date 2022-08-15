UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 19 Bryson Reeves

We’re now under twenty days on the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff, and it’s time to talk about no. 19, sophomore safety Bryson Reeves. Reeves saw action in six games last season on special teams and recorded two tackles. The 6-foot-1 and 203 pounder, finds himself in a battle for important backup reps at safety, as it was revamped with new and talented additions over the offseason.





UteNation Take

Reeves came to Utah as a diamond in the rough. He has great size and speed for the safety position, and he’s flashed potential in his limited time on campus. The immediate outlook, however, is that he’ll likely continue to be a key piece to Utah’s kick coverage units. He’s likely a year away from an increased role on the Utes’ defense.





Depending on where he lands on the depth chart, a redshirt year could also be in the cards, despite playing as a true freshman. It could be key to unlocking Reeves' future potential.





Remembering Reeves' Recruitment

A three-star recruit, Reeves was initially on Utah’s radar for the class of 2021 as someone they liked but wanted to see him improve on certain aspects of his game. This is typical for a lot of guys that the program eventually signs, as those guys make the necessary improvements to their game during their senior season. The one problem Reeves? COVID robbed him of his school season in California.





He had over 16 offers. Two were from the P5 level with Utah and Vanderbilt. He also had G5 offers from Boise State, BYU, and Liberty, among others.



