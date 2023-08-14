



EDITOR'S NOTE: As a reminder, there are days now where the countdown has a scholarship player at a certain number, but they're only highlighted here if they were on the spring ball roster.





There are 17 days until the University of Utah seeks to avenge their 2022 road loss to the Florida Gators, so that means we take a closer look at no. 17, Devaughn Vele, in the UteNation countdown to kickoff. The 6-foot-5 junior appeared in all 14 games in 2022, including 12 starts. Vele ended up finishing the season with 55 receptions for 695 yards and five touchdowns on his way to Pac-12 All-Conference honorable mention. He also fielded 26 punts for 246 yards.

He’ll lead a revamped Utah wide receiver group, looking to prove a point in 2023.





UteNation Take

The big bodied receiver has continuously improved since first walking on to the team in spring 2019. He’s become a reliable starter and his large catch radius and solid hands have made him a trusted target for quarterback Cam Rising.

Vele enters the 2023 season with 37 games under his belt, including 19 starts. His veteran presence will be needed this year, as the receiving corps is seen as the one group of the offense that could propel Utah amongst the elite teams if the receivers develop into a consistent threat. Vele recorded his first career 100-yard receiving game against Penn State in the Rose Bowl - hopefully a sign of things to come.





Remembering Vele's Recruitment

This was a unique situation. Vele wasn't really on anybody's radar for a scholarship prior to his mission. Upon returning, he went on an unofficial visit to Utah and asked the staff when he could come to walk-on tryouts. Utah already knew about him and didn’t hesitate by telling him there was no need for a tryout, they had already seen enough from his high school film.



