Sixteen days left in the UteNation countdown to kickoff series means we discuss no. 16, Bryson Barnes. The junior quarterback made his name known to Utah fans and the nation when he threw a touchdown pass in the Rose Bowl against Ohio State. Since then, the former walkon has been the No. 2 quarterback behind Cam Rising.

Over the last two weeks, he’s worked his way into the picture to start game one against Florida, if Rising is unable to be cleared to play.





UteNation Take

Even before the injury to Brandon Rose — which was hinted at on his Instagram profile — Barnes had started to become the favorite to start in any absence by Rising. Whittingham prefers a quarterback that takes care of the football and the freshmen were still making some freshmen mistakes. His additional advantages are that he has been in the system longer than the other guys, has real game experience, and he knows the offense.

Barnes is not as explosive a running threat as Johnson, but is similar enough to Rising that the offensive scheme does not need to change much if he is called for duty.





Remembering Barnes’ recruitment

Barnes was a three-time first-team all-state selection out of Milford HS, earning 1A MVP in 2018 as a junior. He was lightly recruited despite 244-of-404 passing for 3,533 yards and 39 touchdowns, while adding 625 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns on 181 carries his senior year. The big reason why was because of his level of competition. Still, Barnes had FCS offers and chose to bet on himself by walking on with the Utes. Judging by his early performance, the sophomore made a wise decision.



