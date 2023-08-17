We are at the two week mark until the 2023 season kicks off, and today we discuss no. 14, Josh Calvert. The junior linebacker transferred to Utah after redshirting in 2019 at the University of Washington due to injury and not seeing action in 2020. Calvert appeared in one game in 2021 for Utah and some reserve action in the San Diego State game in 2022.





UteNation Take

Calvert was a highly-rated inside linebacker coming out of high school and unfortunately, injuries have slowed his development both at Washington and Utah. The 6-foot-2, 223-pounder is a veteran voice in a deep and athletic linebacker room, but he has his work cut out for him to earn reps in the two-deep rotation.

The talent is there, Calvert’s health has been his biggest hurdle to seeing the field consistently in his college career.





Remembering Calvert’s Recruitment

A four-star linebacker in the 2019 class, Calvert was rated no. 178 overall by Rivals and he was the no. 10 rated inside linebacker. At the time, Utah had offered, but was not seriously in the picture, despite his dad once playing briefly at Utah. Late in his process, Calvert had a top two of UCLA and Michigan State, before committing a month later to the Washington Huskies.

After battling injuries with the Huskies, Calvert transferred to Utah to play with his brother, Ethan. In 2021, Ethan suffered his own season-ending injury, which led him to transferring from the loaded linebacker room this offseason.



