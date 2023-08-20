With 11 days until the Utes host the Gators to open the 2023 season, we get a double dose of articles in the UteNation countdown to kickoff with no. 11 Owen Chambliss. The freshman linebacker from Corona, CA is 6-foot-3 and already up to 230 pounds. While still new to the system, he is an already intriguing piece to the linebacker room.





Despite being a true freshman, Chambliss makes the countdown because he participated in spring ball.





UteNation Take

Chambliss has a very similar build and playing style to former Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd. While it is unfair to compare a true freshman to a first-round NFL Draft selection, it is hard not to imagine the possibilities for Chambliss as he grows in the system.





Entering the season at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, Chambliss has already packed on muscle since stepping onto campus in the spring. His athleticism makes him a versatile linebacker. He has the speed and instincts to drop into coverage, but he is strong enough to hold his own at the line of scrimmage.





There are a lot of other linebackers with experience that currently are entrenched on the depth chart ahead of him, but Chambliss should at minimum factor into the special teams conversation for 2023.





Remembering Chambliss’ Recruitment

Chambliss visited Utah the first week of June 2022 and verbally committed just a couple weeks later. He visited Boise State and Minnesota as well. The 3-star Rivals-rated linebacker held 10 offers before choosing the Utes, including offers from Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, USC, and Yale.