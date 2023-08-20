Another double dose of articles today in the UteNation countdown to kickoff with just 11 days until the season starts, and here we take a closer look at no. 11, Makai Cope. The Culver City, CA native played in 13 games with three starts in 2022, highlighted by a 21-yard touchdown against Colorado.





The wide receiver room saw quite the overhaul during the offseason, and Cope finds himself in the mix for the top six.





UteNation Take

At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Cope has the physical size to be a reliable target in the passing game. He is not the fastest receiver in the group, but he has exceptional hands and body control - a similar game to former Ute receiver Kenneth Scott. What really stands out about him is his ability to gain separation, despite not having great speed. If the Utah receivers are going to take a step forward in 2023, Cope will most likely need to be a part of that development.





Cope has shown flashes of greatness in practice and scrimmages, so the program is hopeful he can consistently show it on the field. His size alone makes him a good red zone target, and hopefully another year of experience will take the sophomore’s game to the next level.





Remembering Cope’s Recruitment

Not one for the limelight, Cope kept his recruitment relatively quiet. During the offseason before his commitment, he had worked out with fellow 2020 Ute signee Peter Costelli and the two made a strong connection on the gridiron.





The three-star 5.7 rated receiver—no. 81 overall by Rivals at the position— was offered by USC, Michigan, Kansas State and Stanford among others.







