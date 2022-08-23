UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 11 Makai Cope





It is a double dose of no. 11 today in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff, and here we focus on redshirt freshman receiver Makai Cope. Cope saw action in two games last season, playing on special teams against Weber State and Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. The Culver City native made the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll in 2021.

So far, the lasting image burned into Ute fans memories, is Cope’s unreal leaping catch thrown by Cam Rising during Utah’s spring game. Cope will look to make his mark with more of those this upcoming season, as him and multiple newcomers are emerging as playmaking wide receivers—something that’s a breathe of fresh air for the football program.





UteNation Take

Cope is a tall, big-bodied receiver, standing at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds. He is not necessarily a speed burner—sources have said he runs a 4.7 40.—/so he won’t take the top off a defense, but he has great hands and body control, similar to former Ute Kenneth Scott. Offensive Coordinator Andy Ludwig has been impressed with Cope's maturity this offseason as the wide receivers look to take a step forward in 2022. Cope is still probably another year away from making significant contributions, but his exceptional ball skills could make him an intriguing target in red zone siutations.





Remembering Cope's Recruitment

Not one for the limelight, Cope kept his recruitment relatively quiet. During the offseason before his commitment, he had worked out with fellow 2020 Ute signee Peter Costelli and the two made a strong connection on the gridiron.

The three-star 5.7 rated receiver—no. 81 overall by Rivals at the position— was offered by USC, Michigan, Kansas State and Stanford among others.



