Ten days until the Utah football season kicks off for 2023 and today we discuss no. 10, Money Parks. Parks played in all 14 games in 2022 with three starts. The junior receiver collected 26 catches for 414 yards for two touchdowns, six rushes for 36 yards, and three kick returns for 61 yards.





UteNation Take

Parks had his best game last season in the Pac-12 Championship when he caught four receptions for 88 yards, highlighted by a 57-yard touchdown. As it has been written about many of the other receivers, there is a great opportunity for them to take the next step in 2023. Parks has shown flashes of big play potential, but it would be huge for the offense if he can be a consistent threat.





At 5-foot-10, Parks is not the traditional tall receiver on the outside, but his speed, hands, and route running have him primed to be a go-to guy in this offense for explosive plays.





Remembering Parks' Recruitment

Parks was Utah's first commitment for the 2020 recruiting class back in November 2018. Money held 11 offers in total, notably from Arkansas, Houston, Illinois, Missouri, and Texas Tech. Utah offered early and managed to hang on to the speedster out of Aledo, TX.



