We get another double of articles in today’s UteNation countdown to kickoff series, and with ten days until the 2023 season opens we discuss no. 10, Jonathan Hall. Hall is a true freshman that arrived on campus early and participated in spring ball. The 6-foot, 217-pound safety is currently practicing in the defensive backfield, but there is potential down the line that he moves into a linebacker spot depending on how his body develops.





UteNation Take

The Katy, TX native has already put on over 15 pounds of muscle since stepping onto campus, and his potential as a safety/linebacker hybrid shows up in his pursuit of the ball and sure tackling. He is not quite the ball-carrier-missile that Marquise Blair once was, but Hall shows a similar nose for the ball and play recognition.





Whether he stays at safety or moves up to linebacker, Hall could be a difference maker as he grows in the defense. With the depth that Utah has at both positions, Hall has time to grow in the system, but at he could battle for snaps in the safety rotation depending on the opponent.





Remembering Hall’s Recruitment

The 3-star Rivals-rated safety held almost 30 offers coming out of Katy HS, including Arizona, Baylor, Florida State, Houston, LSU, Nebraska, Oregon State, SMU, TCU, and Texas. The versatile safety visited Utah in late June and committed just over a week later. Hall stayed firm in his commitment despite numerous offers from Texas schools and others in the southeast.







