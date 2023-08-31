



The Utah football 2023 season officially kicks off today against the Florida Gators, but we still have a double dose of articles in the UteNation countdown to kickoff series. Today, we discuss no. 0 Mikey Matthews. Matthews is a true freshman from Mission Viejo HS in Southern California and he enrolled early to participate in spring ball.

Despite being a newcomer and a true freshman, Matthews is making an appearance in the countdown because he enrolled early to participate in spring ball.





UteNation Take

A 5-foot-8 dynamic wide receiver that can also return kicks and punts might sound like a description of former Ute Britain Covey, but is actually Matthews. The Mission Viejo HS star is a polished route runner and is quick to turn up field after making the catch. He can line up all over the field, including the backfield, and is evasive as a ball carrier.

Matthews’ decision to enroll early seems to have paid off because he is listed as one of the potential starters in the slot receiver spot. With Covey as a great example of a player thriving in the slot in this offense, Matthews could have a golden opportunity in front of him.

There have been some whispers throughout the program that Matthews could emerge as the top receiving target for Utah in the last half of the season. That’s sure to be welcome news to fans and the program alike. While it could be unrealistically high expectations for a freshman, Matthews won’t back away from the challenge.





Remembering Matthews’ Recruitment

Matthews was a 4-star 5.9 Rivals-rated recruit coming out off high school and ranked no. 166 nationally. Holding over a dozen offers, including Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Tennessee, and Washington State, Matthews was a silent commit for Utah during his October 15th visit, which was the same weekend the Utes beat USC in dramatic fashion.

He emerged onto the national high school scene late in the process, being elevated by Rivals to a 4-star receiver and skyrocketing to no. 166 overall in the 2023 Rivals250.



