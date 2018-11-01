After a chaotic week in the Pac-12 last week that saw the University of Utah as the only favored team to come out victorious, the Utes now control their own destiny. Win out and they're in their first Pac-12 Championship Game. Lose one game, and it's still completely possible. This coming Saturday, Utah travels to Tempe to take on the Jekyll and Hyde, Arizona State Sun Devils. Ute Nation recently caught up with ASU Devils publisher, Hod Rabino, to get his take on what Herm Edwards' squad brings to the table.





The Sun Devils only really impressive win is Michigan State, since USC played with their third-string QB. That being said, the Sun Devils are talented, so, sitting at 4-4, what kind of team will the Utes be facing?

I don't mean to sound non-committal with my answer but it's really anybody's guess what kind of ASU team you’re going to get on any given Saturday. True, Arizona State did beat a pretty depleted USC team that's obviously going through a rough time but on the other hand, Arizona State was coming off a really bad loss to Stanford where the offense looked absolutely horrific and I never thought they could score over 30 points just a week later against anybody in the Pac-12.

At a 4-4 mark inconsistency has clearly been the biggest issue with the Sun Devils. At home ASU by and large has played better than on the road so I think you'll see one of the better games from this team this season but how much will that translate into being more effective on both sides of the ball is really unclear at this point.





Outside Tempe, many fans and experts were surprised and didn't know what to think of the Herm Edwards hire, initially. What's your assessment of it, so far?

When pundits across the country ripped the Herm Edwards hire to shreds I felt it was this was an easy knee-jerk reaction to somebody who's been out of coaching for nine years. Compare that to Jon Gruden who got hired by the Oakland Raiders and was out of football for the same amount of years and you wouldn't see anywhere close to the same level of criticism that would equate the Edwards’ hire.

I also think that these experts really did not pay attention to who Edwards actually hired on defense because this defensive staff has finally brought ASU out of a very dark stretch. The last three years we saw some of the worst defenses we've witnessed in Tempe in a long, long time. So, Edwards definitely deserves credit for those hires on that side of the ball. Offensive staff was largely kept intact and there have been a lot of mixed reviews on offensive coordinator Rob Likens, so Edwards is being criticized for perhaps not doing a more thorough research on hiring for that position.

Some of Edwards’ fourth down calls earlier in the year have backfired so that has been another point of contention. Conversely, I feel that recruiting has really picked up for ASU and Edwards being a national popular figure and someone who ESPN will prop up several times during the year can only help. Therefore, I think that the early returns from his first year on the job, at least until this point, have been positive. Not overwhelmingly great but nowhere close to the gloom and doom that a lot of experts predicted. If ASU can somehow get on a strong November run here then that criticism will seem even more out of place.





Ute fans followed Eno Benjamin through the recruiting process, before ASU ultimately won out. What make him so good?

Benjamin is a perfect example that even in such a physical and brutal game such as football being cerebral and having that a high football IQ does goes a long way. Now, usually that’s an indication that those traits need to overcome lack of talent and that's not true at all when it comes to Benjamin. He does have the speed, explosiveness, the low center of gravity and a wicked spin move that has been hard for defenders to deal with. He certainly has running back skills that well above average but now when you couple that with his excellent vision from the backfield you really have one very special running back who came here with high accolades and in his sophomore year is justifying each and every one of them.





In a follow-up to the Benjamin question, between him and Zack Moss, who do you believe will have the better game and why?

Well, that to me comes down to more of the type of defense each player will face rather than Moss or Benjamin having better skills than the other. You can certainly say that winning the line of scrimmage battle is key in each and every game but when facing Utah that is even more significant just because of the physical nature both its lines display each and every week.

Nobody can come close to Utah’s ability to stop the run. The second best team in the Pac-12 in that category is some 50 yards behind Utah’s mark. Enough said. Going back to the irregularity factor and Arizona State has definitely been showcasing a seesaw performance when it comes to stopping the run so on Saturday I do expect Moss to have more success than Benjamin. Nonetheless, the question is now how much can the passing game for Arizona State compensate for those anticipated struggles in the ground attack. If ASU can truly negate what's expected to be a quiet day for Benjamin than the Sun Devils should be fine.





N'Keal Harry is a talent that any team would love to have. What is it about him that makes him so special? What's also an area of his game that the Utes could exploit?

Even as a true freshman Harry came in with an NFL ready body and only got faster and stronger since that campaign. He's a relentless competitor that still could refine some techniques, mechanics and route running but in one-on-one matchups can be an absolute nightmare. As a cornerback you just have to be physical with him even though you may not win each and every battle in that department and just do as much as you can to throw him off his route whether it's trying to jam him at the line of scrimmage or forcing him out of bounds because he tends to make some of his bigger plays near the sidelines. I personally would not give him the cushion that a lot of other cornerbacks are giving him. Granted, his speed is underrated but again if you give him enough room to operate that's when his physical specimen attributes really kick in.





Who are some additional Sun Devils to know of, that could be flying under the radar?

On offense, I would keep my eye on wide receiver Frank Darby who is by far the biggest downfield threat that Arizona State has. Also center Cohl Cabral has been having a great season and even more impressive that he's playing this position full-time for the very first year in 2018. He's obviously going to have his hands full with an extremely talented Utah defensive line but a big day by him on can only mean good news for ASU.

On defense, nose tackle Renell Wren is going to have his hands full with a great Utah offensive line but when he plays up his capabilities which unfortunately hasn't been the case each and every Saturday, he can definitely be one of the tougher matchups that the Utes have faced in a while from that position . The duo of freshman linebackers Merlin Robertson and Darien Butler have been outstanding all year long and are playing much better than your typical newcomer would. If Moss is slowed down to any extent I suspect those two players are going to have a huge role in achieving that feat.





If you were devising a game plan, how would you stop the ASU offense?

I believe both defenses know that some way somehow they have to shut down each other's running game and put the onus on the quarterbacks. While I think Wilkins as a pure passer is more talented than Huntley it remains to be seen that if ASU was forced to be a one-dimensional team needing to win the game via the air can they truly do that. That hasn’t always worked well this year or even in years past. I know it may be playing with fire to leave Harry on one-on-one matchups and even Darby can do some damage there but I think you that the Utes have enough faith in their secondary to leave them on an island for large stretches and just crowd the line of scrimmage early and often and make sure Benjamin has nowhere the day he had against USC last week running for 185 yards .





How would you attack the ASU defense?

As mentioned before Arizona State has a lot to prove in their ability to stop the run and facing Moss is definitely not a favorable matchup but in fairness nor is it to any team in the conference. I really feel as if the Arizona State defense is going to force Huntley to beat them hoping that they can slow down the running game in the process. I personally can't see Utah’s passing game having a less than average performance and still winning this game and while Arizona State's pass defense is light years from when it has been the last few seasons it still has some issues to correct. As much as Utah loves to pound the ball all day long, and for good reason, they are still going to have to find some paydirt in the passing game.





What your prediction for Saturday and why?

Arizona State is definitely in a better frame of mind right now than they were the week before or after such a disappointing Stanford loss. Beating USC on the road even if the Trojans were a shell of themselves was still a formidable accomplishment especially keeping in mind that they broke a 19-home win streak.

But even during that contest Arizona State was far from being perfect and came pretty close to giving the game away after building a commanding lead in the first half. So I can say that ASU isn’t totally over its battles with inconsistency on both sides of the ball. and that in my opinion is bad news when you're facing the hottest team in the conference and in my opinion probably the best team in the Pac-12 right now. I know the Utes have had their struggles in November the last few years especially on the road and you figure that this hot streak has to cool off at some point. Perhaps ASU can somewhat slow down this freight train, and that's a term Herm Edwards used to describe ASU’s next opponent, but I'm not convinced that ASU can totally put out the fire.

I'm predicting Utah to win 28 to 21