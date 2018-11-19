HOLY WAR PROMO: 7 Months of Ute Nation Access for the Price of 1
Fresh off of winning the Pac-12 South, the University of Utah has a bit of a tune-up game this weekend, as they host the Brigham Young Cougars. Okay, so “tune-up” is a bit of a strong word, but let’s be honest- many of the kids playing local high school football don’t even remember the last time BYU beat the Utes. To take a trip down memory lane, that would November 24, 2009—a three point victory. In fact, the last convincing BYU victory came in 1996 and since then, the Cougars’ six Holy War wins in the last 22 years have come by a total of only 24 points.
Why is all of this important?
The Cougars are now unquestionably known as Utah’s little brother—the overall series has Utah leading 60-34-4. By the time Saturday approaches, it will have been 3,283 days since the last Holy War victory by the Cougars.
