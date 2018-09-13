Is it the Pac-12's marquee matchup for 2018? Is it a preview of this season's Pac-12 Championship Game? The no. 10 Washington Huskies will take on the University of Utah, Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium (8:00 MST on ESPN), in an early season battle of two teams still trying to hit their stride. Dawg Report publisher, Lars Hanson, was kind enough to take some time to answer questions from Ute Nation, about Chris Petersen's Huskies:





Washington returns a lot of key guys from 2017, but early on, the offensive line has had its share of injuries and struggles. What should Utah expect from that position and how big of an early concern has it been?

Utah should definitely expect a vulnerable offensive line from UW until they prove otherwise for a full four quarters. The Huskies were able to settle down in the second quarter against Auburn, and didn’t have too much of an issue with North Dakota. But a lot of their errors have been self-inflicted and after two warmup games – one pretty decent to start the season – the Utes will definitely give the O-line a test. Chris Petersen singled out reigning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week, linebacker Chase Hansen, during his Monday press conference. Hansen leads the Utes with two sacks and certainly is seen as the face of the defense from an outside looking in perspective.







One-time Utah receiver commit, Ty Jones, has had a nice start to the season. Other than Browning and Gaskin, who else should Utah be aware of, heading into the showdown?

For sure it’ll be hard to miss Ty Jones – if Washington is able to execute its offense the way it wants – on Saturday. The run game hasn’t begun the season as the coaching staff had hoped and the statistics back it up. UW has combined for three rushing touchdowns in 2018, one each from Myles Gaskin, Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant. Jones is the team leader with his two touchdowns against North Dakota last Saturday, and he’s expected to become more of a focal point after coming on late as a true freshman, last season. Fans should expect to see at least two or three different backs, namely Gaskin, sophomore Salvon Ahmed and either McGrew and/or Pleasant. From a receiver point of view junior Aaron Fuller is one to keep an eye on aside from Jones.







What kind of a game plan would you draw up, to stop the Huskies’ offense?

The way to stop the Huskies offense is simply control the line of scrimmage early, force Jake Browning to throw it and be coy in how you bring extra pressure when UW does throw. They have as many rushing touchdowns as they do passing (three) when Browning is the quarterback, excluding the fourth quarter throw by backup Jake Haener in week two. If you control the game up front and don’t allow UW to have an early scoring drive or two, it forces the defense on the field more and Utah has the more dynamic QB in Tyler Huntley. Against two inferior teams in Weber State and Northern Illinois the Utes allowed 13 points in the first quarter, more than they allowed in the final three quarters combined. UW is better than both of Utah’s first to opponents so an early lead on the road changes the complexion of the game. If the game is scoreless or tied with neither holding momentum that bodes well for the home team.





