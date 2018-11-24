The University of Utah will be facing the most familiar opponent on their schedule as they welcome the Brigham Young Cougars to Rice-Eccles, tonight at 8PM. The Pac-12 South title is clinched for the Utes and BYU is looking to improve the quality of their bowl game and stop the dread Utes winning streak. Jake Hatch who is the host of the Locked on Cougars podcast was kind enough to answer questions for Ute Nation, ahead of tonight's matchup:





There have been some great highs, but also some consistent lows for the Cougars in 2018. What are your thoughts on the state of the program?

The state of the program right now is interesting to say the least. One the one hand, BYU has shown progress from the debacle of 4-9 in 2017 and getting back to bowl eligibility this year but, on the other, they have shown multiple issues that have been hallmarks of the Kalani Sitake era, namely slow starts to games & a penchant to repeatedly self-destruct on offensive drives with ill-timed penalties or critical turnovers. The Cougars have their independent schedule working against them as well with the number of games against Power 5 programs only going up and a talent gap that grows ever more glaring. BYU is showing signs of improvement overall but it’s slow-moving at best.





Zach Wilson has taken his freshman lumps, but he’s also shown flashes of impressive potential. Was it the right decision to turn to him? Also, how have you seen his game progress?

To answer the first question in a word, yes. When the coaching staff turned to him it was a move to both invigorate the offense but also adjust for a larger than anticipated number of injuries at the tight end position. Wilson’s poise belies his age and you see it on the field. He doesn’t appear to get rattled when he makes a mistake but rather learns from it and moves on to the next play. I also am seeing his ability to go through his progressions in the passing game get better with each game.





Sitake was loved in Salt Lake City. Sure, it’s a rivalry, but many still have a ton of respect for him out here. Do you think he’s the reason that the animosity for the game has died down?

I do believe that Sitake has helped to quell some of the animosity in the rivalry but I also think the fact that Utah has won seven straight and 12 of the last 15 games has BYU fans a bit gun shy about talking smack as they don’t have much of a leg to stand on when it comes to on-field results.





Sticking to talking about Sitake. Is his job safe for at least one more year?

Yes, Sitake’s job is safe for at least another season, possibly two. He made numerous changes within the program last offseason which were glaring issues and he also needs an opportunity to have all of “his guys” play for him since he’s still dealing with the remnants of the Bronco Mendenhall era due to missions etc. 2019 will be the first roster that is a full contingent of Kalani Sitake recruits and then we’ll see where he truly stands.





If you’re an opposing defensive coordinator, what would you draw up to stop the BYU offense?

Stop the run and force BYU to throw the ball in large numbers. The Cougars offense is heavily reliant on the run game to open up passing windows due to the lack of playmakers on the perimeter so if a team can bottle up BYU’s run game then the Cougars struggle to make headway on offense.





How would you attack the BYU defense?

I would attack it on the edges. Due to a rash of injuries at the linebacker position, along with the loss of Corbin Kaufusi to injury, the Cougars don’t have their usual edge-setters so I would force the Cougars to prove they can set the edge and force plays back inside. I would also go up the middle running the ball wherever Khyiris Tonga is not lined up at as the other defensive tackles have struggled to bottle up potent rush attacks.





Who are the players that Ute fans should keep an eye on that could impact the Holy War?

Offensively, I would keep an eye on Matt Bushman & Dallin Holker. They are true pass-catching threats at tight end for BYU and will be relied on heavily in this game. Defensively, keep an eye on Isaiah Kaufusi as he’s got a knack for coming up with big plays this season. I’d also track Dayan Ghanwoloku & Austin Lee at safety. They’re a good tandem at the back end of the Cougars defense.





What’s your prediction for the game and why?

My prediction is Utah makes it eight in a row. I feel like BYU’s tough season has caught up to them in terms of roster attrition and they already were a stretch at best fully healthy to go man for man with Utah. I’m picking it Utah 23-BYU 13.



