



The Runnin' Utes (4-4) head to Rupp Arena today (3PM MST), to battle the no. 19 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2). While the Wildcats recently tumbled in the rankings after an overtime loss to Seton Hall, the Utes are coming off of a rivalry loss to the BYU Cougars as they're struggling to find a consistent rhythm. Ahead of the matchup, Cats Illustrated's Justin Rowland, was kind enough to answer a few questions for Ute Nation:





Kentucky's defense has had some issues, this year. What do you attribute that to?

Before the season I think most people believed Kentucky was going to be a really good defensive team. Turns out, they have been very much a work in progress. Against Duke, they weren't able to slow down anybody from getting into the lane. That could have been written off at the time, because of who Duke has, but Kentucky's perimeter defense - aside from Ashton Hagans - has been a problem all season. Opponents have hit a ridiculous number of three-pointers against Kentucky this year and some of that has been great shooting, but you don't hit that many unless the perimeter defense has been struggling. Kentucky's post players are also more geared towards the offensive end of the court and they don't have that traditional Calipari rim protector inside. It's definitely not one of Kentucky's better defensive teams and that has been a real issue.





Who have been the Wildcats top performers this season and what have they done well?

Stanford graduate transfer Reid Travis has been pretty much as advertised. He's a workhorse who keeps his foot on the gas, is relentless on the boards, especially the offensive glass, and can be counted on for consistent production. His fellow forward, P.J. Washington, hasn't been consistent from game-to-game, and that has been a problem for two years now, but when he's locked in he is really tough to stop from scoring and on the boards. Those two have helped Kentucky become one of the nation's top rebounding teams and they attack the rim and get to the free throw line as much as anybody.

Freshman Keldon Johnson is a talented, versatile and long wing who brings a lot to the table. He plays with constant energy and is probably the closest thing to an alpha dog that Kentucky has. He can knock down mid-range shots and can put the ball on the floor and slash to the rim plus defends multiple positions.





If you were an opposing coach how would you attack Kentucky on both ends of the court?

Kentucky has been much better getting points in transition than in the half court because the point guard play has been spotty so if you can slow them down, like I suspect Utah will try to do, you give yourself a better chance. You still have to stop them from getting to the free throw line and that's easier said than done but this isn't a team that knocks down a lot of three pointers so it becomes a grind it out game for UK if they can't run in the open court.

Defensively there are a number of things UK has not fared well against. They haven't been good on switches coming off screens, on some pick and rolls, or simply getting out on shooters. They also struggle at times when it comes to cutting off the ball from getting into the lane. I would just say a team should run their offense against UK because that has pretty much worked this season.



