Ute Nation Fall Camp Central 2018
Football is finally here as the University of Utah has reported for #CampKyle18. The Utes were recently picked to finish second behind USC in the Pac-12 South, during Pac-12 Media Day, but the margin was minimal, leading many to ponder the thought of Utah winning their first South division title. Before any of that can happen, there are position battles to be won and depth to prepare.
Welcome to Ute Nation Fall Camp Central, your one-stop for all things Utes. Throughout camp this page will have all practice reports, articles, podcasts, and and important message board posts linked on this page. It's our attempt to make knowledge consumption that much easier.
2018 Ute Nation Position Outlooks:
OFFENSE:
Quarterback | Wide Receiver | Running Back | Offensive Line | Tight Ends
DEFENSE:
Defensive End | Defensive Tackle | Cornerbacks | Linebacker | Safety
Top 25 Most Important Utes Heading into the 2018 Season:
Here we take a look at the most important Utes, heading into the season, not just who are the 25 best players on the 2018 squad:
No. 25-19 | No. 18-12 | No. 11-6 | No. 5-1
Preseason Camp (Aug. 1-Aug. 18)
Camp is closed to the public
Media may observe the final 20 minutes of the practices
Preseason Camp Media Schedule:Times are tentative and subject to change.
Week 1: Wednesday, Aug. 1: Media observation 5:10-5:30 p.m. (Eccles Football Center Fields)
Thursday, Aug. 2: Media observation 5:10-5:30 p.m. (Eccles Football Center Fields)
Friday, Aug. 3: Media observation 5:10-5:30 p.m. (Eccles Football Center Fields)
Week 2:
Monday, Aug. 6: Media observation 11:45-12:05 p.m. (location TBD)
Wednesday, Aug. 8: Media observation 11:45-12:05 p.m. (location TBD)
Friday, Aug. 10: Media observation 11:45-12:05 p.m. (location TBD)
Week 3:
Monday, Aug. 13: Media observation 11:45-12:05 p.m. (location TBD)
Wednesday, Aug. 15: Media observation 11:45-12:05 p.m. (location TBD)
Friday, Aug. 17: Media observation 11:45-12:05 p.m. (location TBD)