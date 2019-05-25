Editors Note: As the countdown begins, we'll take a look at key players, discuss the hot topics facing Kyle Whittingham's 2019 squad, and more.







Coming off of their first trip to the Pac-12 Championship Game, the University of Utah looks primed for another run at the conference title. As good as last season was, 2019 has been the year everyone was eagerly awaiting, as Kyle Whittingham’s crew boasts a loaded defense and one of the best running backs in the country (Zack Moss).

When the Utes won the Pac-12 South last season, many wondered if this upcoming season would still have the promise that many had expect. Last year’s squad had 17 Utes land on All-Pac-12 teams, eight being underclassmen. Perhaps the best news after those teams were announced, was that all of Utah’s draft eligible underclassmen chose to return, while Jaylon Johnson still has one more season before he can make the jump.

Over the last month, numerous way-too-early preseason polls have came out, most of them being high on Utah. With 96 days left until kickoff, let’s take a look at some of the more notable preseason polls and considered what has to happen for Utah to fall into that range.





Unranked, REALLY? How could this happen?

NR, Sporting News

NR, USA Today

To anyone that watched the Utes in 2018 and anyone who even knows the slightest bit about the 2019 squad, them not being included in these two polls probably brought on a lot of laughs and plenty of you probably even spit out your drink.

So how does this scenario happen? Inconsistency on offense, injuries, and Utah having to go deep into their quarterback depth chart. Is the Pac-12 unpredictable? Yes, but the 2019 season will be viewed as a disappoint if they’re not contending for the Pac-12 and at minimum in the bottom of the top 25… and quite honestly, with everything that this team has returning, many would view anything less than a second consecutive appearance in the Pac-12 Championship Game as a disappointment.



