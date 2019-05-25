Ute Nation Countdown to Kickoff: Looking at the Preseason Rankings
Editors Note: As the countdown begins, we'll take a look at key players, discuss the hot topics facing Kyle Whittingham's 2019 squad, and more.
Coming off of their first trip to the Pac-12 Championship Game, the University of Utah looks primed for another run at the conference title. As good as last season was, 2019 has been the year everyone was eagerly awaiting, as Kyle Whittingham’s crew boasts a loaded defense and one of the best running backs in the country (Zack Moss).
When the Utes won the Pac-12 South last season, many wondered if this upcoming season would still have the promise that many had expect. Last year’s squad had 17 Utes land on All-Pac-12 teams, eight being underclassmen. Perhaps the best news after those teams were announced, was that all of Utah’s draft eligible underclassmen chose to return, while Jaylon Johnson still has one more season before he can make the jump.
Over the last month, numerous way-too-early preseason polls have came out, most of them being high on Utah. With 96 days left until kickoff, let’s take a look at some of the more notable preseason polls and considered what has to happen for Utah to fall into that range.
Unranked, REALLY? How could this happen?
NR, Sporting News
NR, USA Today
To anyone that watched the Utes in 2018 and anyone who even knows the slightest bit about the 2019 squad, them not being included in these two polls probably brought on a lot of laughs and plenty of you probably even spit out your drink.
So how does this scenario happen? Inconsistency on offense, injuries, and Utah having to go deep into their quarterback depth chart. Is the Pac-12 unpredictable? Yes, but the 2019 season will be viewed as a disappoint if they’re not contending for the Pac-12 and at minimum in the bottom of the top 25… and quite honestly, with everything that this team has returning, many would view anything less than a second consecutive appearance in the Pac-12 Championship Game as a disappointment.
The most justified predictions, currently:
18, ESPN
22, PFF
Before you get mad about this range currently being justified for the 2019 team, the defense is a known factor but the Utes’ two most valuable offensive weapons—Moss and Covey—are recovering from knee injuries. While Moss should be at full-strength in the fall, Covey will be limited and possibly not ready at the start of the season. Also take into consideration that Huntley has yet to make it through a full season healthy, but Jason Shelley is more than capable of leading them to a Pac-12 South crown. As good and as solid as Shelley is, Huntley has the stronger arm and the most upside. If Huntley once again ends up missing any amount of time, this should be considered a realistic range—and those doing these rankings likely took that into consideration.
Now back to Shelley, the fact that the Utes’ second-string quarterback is good enough to lead them to a ranking in this range, speaks volumes to the position’s depth. Despite Huntley reclaiming his spot at the top of the depth chart, Shelley’s offseason improvement under Ludwig will be an important topic to watch.
This ranking also takes into consideration the fact that the Utes have yet to show a strong passing game, since entering the Pac-12.
Those predicting Utah to be top 15:
12, Stewart Mandel, The Athletic
13, Athlon
14, Jon Wilner, San Jose Mercury News
At its peak, Utah could be a New Year’s Six bowl team. So what has to happen in order for this to go down? The defense is what it is, solid and fierce—and deep. Morgan Scalley’s group is about as sure of a bet in the country as any to have a dominant season. With Jaylon Johnson, Leki Fotu, John Penisini, Julian Blackmon and Bradlee Anae all returning, guys like Javelin Guidry and Manny Bowen will look to stake their claims to the all-conference team as well.
Offensively, Utah's new coordinator, Andy Ludwig, knows that his job is simple: ride his horse (Moss) and do just enough to keep opposing defenses off balance. Still, in order for the Utes to finish in this range, they’ll need a healthy season from Tyler Huntley and another receiver or two to break out and be a consistent big-play threat to go along with Britain Covey. Is that Jaylen Dixon, Solomon Enis, or a healthy Brian Thompson? How about a rebound year from Demari Simpkins? Lest we forget, the Utes suddenly have two valuable options at tight end with Brant Kuithe and Cole Fotheringham.
This unit finally has the depth, so health and player progression will be crucial. If that happens, this range is not just capable, it’s very likely.
Wherever the Utes ultimately wind up by season’s end, the sky is the limit for what is unquestionably the most talented team that Whittingham’s ever coached. With luck on their side, they also have the horses to dream big for a playoff spot. However, as the old team mantra goes, one game at a time and the ultimate goal is a Pac-12 championship. Take care of that, and everything else for a special 2019 season will fall into place.