Going into his senior year, Lanterman will provide experience and leadership as he looks to wrap up his time as a Ute by helping this team get to Utah's first ever Rose Bowl.

With 66 days left until game one, it's time to talk about a guy who has worked his tail off since joining the program as a walk-on four years ago, Kyle Lanterman. Lanterman, an offensive lineman, has been the definition of a team player during his time as the Ute, working tirelessly to improve his game and help the team out in any way he can. Lanterman started off as a member of the scout team, but as a redshirt sophomore and junior, he found his way on to the field, playing in eight total games and providing the Utes' offensive line with valuable depth as they worked their way towards winning their first Pac-12 South division title.

Andrew Fronce's take

Lanterman is what Utah football is all about. A hardworking, blue collar type of guy that does what he's asked any time he steps foot on the field. He came into the program a bit undersized, but has put the work in in the weight room and enters this season listed at 6-foot-2, 305 pounds. With Utah's offensive line being as young as they are this year, Lanterman could have a realistic shot at cracking the two-deep at either center or guard, and has the chance to be a mentor for some of the Utes' promising young guards. He may not blow you away with freakish athleticism or size, but Lanterman is a solid and technically sound offensive lineman with a good understanding of how to play his position. Regardless of how much he plays, he brings value to the offensive line group.





Alex remembers Lanterman's recruitment

A former walkon on out of Woodrow Wilson HS in Long Beach, CA, Lanterman was an All-League offensive lineman. After four years of grinding, paying his dues, and earning the respect and admiration of the Utah program, Lanterman was awarded a scholarship this past spring, in what turned into a viral video. This couldn’t have happened to a better person as Lanterman is known for having one of the biggest hearts on the team.



