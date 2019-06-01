If the University of Utah is going to live up to their sky-high expectations in 2019, they’ll need a big year on offense from a once-forgotten position in the program. Not long ago, the Utes could throw a tight end out on the field and opposing defenses wouldn’t really flinch. No offense to our Ute Nation friend, Westlee Tonga, but regardless of the talent at the position, the ball was just rarely ever thrown their way. Part of that had to do with injuries, as well as the quarterbacks in the system. However, when we called the position “Bigfoot” leading into the 2018 season, that wasn’t really an exaggeration.

One year later, all that has changed and sophomore, Cole Fotheringham, is a big part of why. At 6-foot-4 252 pounds, Fotheringham is a big, athletic target and one of the more reliable pass-catchers on the team. Playing in all 14 games, he recorded 17 receptions for 190 yards and two touchdowns. The returned missionary from San Clemente HS (California), is the highest rated returning tight end in the Pac-12 accord to Pro Football Focus metrics, with a 79.4 rating. His teammate and fellow sophomore tight end, Brant Kuithe, came in second at 71.1.

As good as his first season was, Utah’s new offensive coordinator, Andy Ludwig, should be able to tap even more into his potential. Fotheringham should find himself in advantageous situations lining up outside, putting his hand in the grass, or lining up in the backfield. Him and Kuithe both add another valuable dimension to the 2019 offense.





Andrew Fronce’s Take

Fotheringham has all the makings of a great tight end. As he showed several times last year, he is an outstanding athlete that can outrun or out-jump linebackers, and out-muscle safeties or cornerbacks. That athleticism, along with his prototypical tight end size at 6-foot-4, 252 pounds, make him a serious matchup problem for opposing defenses.

Aside from having the potential to be an excellent receiving tight end, Fotheringham showed last year that he's a willing and talented blocker as well. He excelled when lining up next to the tackle and run blocking, and also in helping to create space for his teammates out in the open. There's a reason that Fotheringham was the highest-graded tight end in the Pac-12 last year, according to PFF, and he should only continue to get better as a sophomore.



