Ute Nation Countdown to Kickoff: Bapa Falemaka
As the University of Utah’s tight ends broke out in a promising way during their 2018 Pac-12 South championship, all Bapa Falemaka could do was watch. The 6-foot-3 250 pound junior has flashed tremendous potential the last few years, but he has yet to have that translate into an actual game. Last year, that was due to two reasons: a position switch to defensive end and an eventual injury.
Now healthy, Falemaka has found the once depleted defensive end position suddenly stacked, similar to what came of the tight end position, last season. As a result, Bapa is once again with the tight ends, as they’ve now become much more of a focal point of the offense.
Now with some good fortune when it comes
To staying healthy, and more time in the system, Falemaka will look to realize all his potential that once had everyone excited to get him on the field.
Andrew Fronce’s Take
During his time on offense, Falemaka’s superior hands and athleticism have been his greatest assets. The only problem? He needs to translate that into an actual game and maintain consistency when it matters most. If he can do that, the Utes suddenly have another valuable offensive weapon. If he can’t become consistent, Falemaka will find himself buried on the depth chart. Both Cole Fotheringham and Brant Kuithe already seem entrenched ahead of him, but that won’t keep Falemaka off of the field, as long as he can prove that he’s finally ready for a bigger role.
Alex Remembers Falemaka’s Recruitment:
Falemaka was initially expected to sign with Utah State, but his LOI was never sent to the Aggies. Instead—after late interest from the Utes—he took a grayshirt opportunity to play in the Pac-12. Ultimately, however, it worked out that he was added to the roster and awarded a scholarship for the 2016 fall camp. The reason for the Utes’ late interest was because Falemaka was a late bloomer, who came on strong during his senior season.