As the University of Utah’s tight ends broke out in a promising way during their 2018 Pac-12 South championship, all Bapa Falemaka could do was watch. The 6-foot-3 250 pound junior has flashed tremendous potential the last few years, but he has yet to have that translate into an actual game. Last year, that was due to two reasons: a position switch to defensive end and an eventual injury.

Now healthy, Falemaka has found the once depleted defensive end position suddenly stacked, similar to what came of the tight end position, last season. As a result, Bapa is once again with the tight ends, as they’ve now become much more of a focal point of the offense.

Now with some good fortune when it comes

To staying healthy, and more time in the system, Falemaka will look to realize all his potential that once had everyone excited to get him on the field.











