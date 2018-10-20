“Obviously our rival is BYU, but when it comes to the Pac-12, one of the rivals that we take personally is USC,” Barton said. “It’s a big game for us and we’re really excited for it, and it’s homecoming which adds some more flare to it.”

Nonetheless, the Utes know that there’s something special about this game, and Barton even admitted that there could be a budding rivalry with their Southern California foes.

“You've just got to approach it like any other game,” said senior captain Cody Barton. “We take this whole week and it’s all USC, nothing else. We approach every single game the same way and it’s all USC this week.”

The University of Utah will take on the USC Trojans at 6PM MST, on the Pac-12 Network, in what has become one of the most competitive and exciting games of Pac-12 play over the last few years. The Utes are on a roll, coming off of back-to-back blowout victories, and will look to avenge last year’s one-point loss. A win against the Trojans will put Utah in first place in the Pac-12 South division, and squarely in the driver’s seat for the division title. The team knows how important this game is, but with the pressure on, they’re trying to approach it with the proper mindset: not too high, not too low.





The Utes know that they’re in for a fight, just as with every year against USC. One of the hallmarks of this game is the physicality of it. Both teams feature big, physical lines every year, along with bruising running backs and hard-hitting defenses. Utah takes pride in their ability to beat up any team they face, and Barton is looking forward to that aspect of the matchup.

“They are a pretty physical team, and we take pride in our physical play, as well,” he said. “As far as my few years here, all of the games have been really close. It’s been back and forth and this game has a little bit more feel to it.”

One of the keys for the Utes to be able to win this game is their rejuvenated offense, which has hit its stride over the last two weeks. With USC’s defense having some key injuries, including a season-ending ankle injury to star edge defender Porter Gustin, the Utes know they need to come out swinging and establish themselves, early. One of the biggest differences for Utah’s offense over the last two weeks, compared to early on in the year, is the confidence that they’ve found. The team is playing with a little bit of swagger and believe that they can reach the end zone on any given drive.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence, right now,” said running back Armand Shyne. “We’re just going to keep working real hard at practice. We know what we need to do and that it’s going to work. We've just got to keep working harder and harder.”

Utah’s offensive coordinator, Troy Taylor, agreed with Shyne’s assessment.

“The guys are executing well playing well up front. The wide receivers are making plays and it’s been fun to watch," said Taylor. "They’ve created some confidence and that’s a powerful thing, confidence comes to having success. The guys up front are playing really well. They’re protecting Tyler so he has time to throw the ball. He’s making really good decisions and the wide receivers are making plays. Tyler is throwing some 50-50 balls and they guys are coming down with them.”

USC has one of the most talented and athletic defenses the Utes will face this year, even with the injuries that have ravaged their ranks. Taylor knows that the Trojans will do everything they can to make his guys sweat, and he believes that the key to winning this game on offense lies in the trenches.

“They are pretty dynamic defense and they do a lot of NFL stuff,” said Taylor. “They are going to give you a lot of looks, they play some man coverage, they play some bracket, but the biggest deal is that they are good up front. You’ve got to be able to block the guys up front to have a chance to attack the guys on the second and third level. That’s the key and Colorado had a little trouble protecting a football and that makes it hard.”

If Utah comes out victorious in this one, they will have cleared a major hurdle on their way to claiming their first division title, as they'd control their own destiny from here on out. Buckle up, Ute fans, this should be a fun one.





Editor's Note: Nathan Roderick contributed to this article.