This offseason, the University of Utah will look to replace the reliable and elite production of tight end Dalton Kincaid. Fortunately for them, they return an all-time great from injury. They also have a gifted talent who has just been waiting his turn.

Utah tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham has had an embarrassment of riches with his position group in recent years. That won’t change now, despite losing Kincaid as possibly the first tight end taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Let’s take a look at what he’ll have to work with in 2023.





The Starters

Brant Kuithe

While Kuithe continues to heal from his season ending ACL injury, the three-time All-Pac-12 tight end will easily be the No. 1 receiving target this fall. Before his injury, Kuithe racked up 206 yards and three touchdowns in four games.

Kuithe is already an all-time great. He needs only 30 receptions to surpass Bryan Rowley for the most receptions in Utes history.

He’ll be out this spring, still recovering from his season-ending knee injury.





Thomas Yassmin

YAC-man looks like he’s headed for a breakout year, after he emerged as a big play threat for Cam Rising and the Utah offense in 2022. Yassmin has solid hands and is extremely difficult to take down — Arizona State, USC, and Colorado can all attest to that.

Now heading into his senior season, Yassmin has patiently awaited his turn in a stacked tight end group. With the agility and ball skills he displays at 6-foot-5 and 248 pounds, he could eventually fly up the 2024 NFL Draft boards.





The Backups

Munir McClain

After starting his career as a promising receiver at USC, McClain ran into some off-field trouble and transferred to Utah. He’s grown into a big target at 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds, which prompted the move to tight end, but it’s still limited to passing downs.





Taniela Pututau

A former star receiver at Cottonwood HS before tearing his ACL, Pututau hasn’t packed on the typical weight that his brothers Hauati and Fua did. Like McClain, the absence of Kuithe this spring provides Pututau a golden opportunity to be on the cusp of the rotation.





Miki Suguturaga

A bit of a wild card, Suguturaga was converted to tight end despite starting nine games and playing effectively at defensive end in 2022. The 6-foot-4 and 254 pounder is expected to fill the past roles of Cole Fotheringham and Logan Kendall as more of a traditional blocking tight end.





Isaac Vaha

At 6-foot-6 and 262 pounds, Vaha is a massive target that fell behind in development after an injury to his freshman season. The lost time hurt him after coming to Utes as a tantalizing but raw talent who only played two years of high school football. At the high school level, Vaha displayed ridiculous ball skills that could be credited to his experience on the basketball court.

With health on his side, Vaha could eventually emerge as another talented Utah tight end. The spring is an important one for him.





UteNation Take

With Kuithe still recovering, the spring will be full of valuable development time for the other tight ends. Yassmin will benefit greatly from being the featured guy in the group, as he’ll be an offensive focal point in 2023. Utah needs at least one of McClain, Pututau, Vaha or Suguturaga to emerge this spring.







