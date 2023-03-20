



After a strong season from start to finish, Utah’s dominant line returns mostly intact. The dependable Braeden Daniels is off to the NFL Draft and Paul Maile to the transfer portal. However, this is a unit that returns a lot of experience under offensive line coach Jim Harding.

Regardless of the continuity, replacing two starters is no small task no matter who it is. Daniels was the O-Block’s Swiss Army Knife, totaling 43 starts at LG, RT, and LT. Maile anchored the line for 12 starts at center in 2022, but would have had to fight for his job this spring.

The offensive line will look to reload a group that led the way for 217.6 yards rushing per game and allowed only 1.07 sacks in 2022. Recruiting in recent years has landed guys in the trenches that not only possess elite size up front, but also great athleticism and skill to present challenges for any defensive front seven.





The Starters

Keaton Bills

The junior out of Draper (Corner Canyon HS) has been a staple over the past three seasons at left guard, starting in 25 of his 33 career games. Bills was All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2022 and is set up for a great 2023 campaign. The former high school defensive end has played on the offensive line since since returning from his LDS mission, and it is safe to say there has been no looking back.





Michael Mokofisi

Mokofisi came to Utah with a lot of expectations behind his name with his father, Filipo, and brother, Filipo Jr., having both made their mark on the Utah football program. Since coming to campus in the 2021 class, Michael has already started to put his stamp on the program. The sophomore from Woods Cross HS started in 13 games in 2022, 12 at RG and 1 at LG. Similar to Bills, Mokofisi is a defensive lineman turned offensive lineman under the tutelage of Jim Harding.





Sataoa Laumea

The steady star of the offensive line, Laumea has been an immediate impact player since his redshirt freshman season in 2019. After seeing action in one game his redshirt year, Laumea has been a starter on the right side of the offensive line in almost every single game since. In 31 starts, he has 19 starts at RG and 13 at RT, with all of his RT starts coming last season en route to All-Pac-12 First-Team honors.





The Contenders

Johnny Maea

Maea is the lone senior for the offensive line and is a reliable option to fill the void left by Paul Maile’s departure at center given his experience.

Despite just a handful of starts in his collegiate career, Maea has seen action in 24 games since 2019 as a key piece of the depth chart. Having battled injuries during his time on campus, Johnny’s biggest hurdle is staying healthy. At the very least, expect Maea to be in the rotation.





Jaren Kump

Most likely to fill in the left tackle spot after Daniels’ NFL departure, Kump is similar to Daniels in that he has been extremely versatile along the offensive line. The 6-foot-5 junior has played in 22 games with 11 starts (7 at RT, 3 at LT, 1 at RG). An early season-ending injury in 2021 set back Kump’s development, but he worked his way back into the rotation for 2022, seeing action in 13 games. He will need to get valuable reps this spring if he is to step up at left tackle, but he has the athleticism and mental capacity to protect the blind side.





Spencer Fano

Fano is only a freshman, but his 6-foot-5 and 290 pound frame is college ready. Getting to campus early this spring is huge for the program and Fano. The former high school All-American and four-star Rivals recruit could not only push for playing time in the rotation, but he could be a legitimate starter on game one. His development throughout spring and fall camps will be something to keep an eye on.





Kolinu'u Faaiu

Faaiu might seem like an under the radar name compared to some of the other guys on this list, but do not let the lack of recognition fool you. Thrust into some action last season due to injuries along the interior, Faaiu graded out the best among the centers and could be a dark horse pick for the starting spot if he has a good spring.





Alex Harrison

The former Viewmont HS (Bountiful, UT) standout has not seen a lot of action in his time at Utah so far. Therefore, this spring will be a big step for him to battle for time in the two-deep. Harrison was known for driving his opponents into the ground in high school and being solid in pass protection, so the potential to be a solid contributor is there. His development will be crucial for the depth along the offensive line, as Utah has needed to call on the reserves a few times in the past couple seasons.





Tyler Knaak

Knaak is the ultimate wild card that could potentially break into the starting lineup. Keep in mind that he is extremely raw, having only really focused on the position since his senior year after playing on defense most of his high school career. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 306 pounds, Knaak already possesses elite size for an offensive tackle. The former defensive lineman and heavyweight wrestler has the athleticism to be a great lineman. If he can put it together this spring and really hone his technique, he could be an anchor on the line for years to come.





Keith Olson

A redshirt year really benefited Olson's transition to the college level, as he has developed his game and worked hard in the weight room since first signing with Utah. Another tackle with great size and a background full of examples of his athleticism — played basketball, baseball, and track and field in high school — Olson could develop into a really solid tackle as he continues to focus on the position.





Falcon Kaumatule

The big 6-foot-8 junior has saw playing time in all 14 games last season on both offense and special teams after seeing action in 10 games on special teams in 2021. His frame and skillset best fits one of the tackle spots, and his ability to be ready will be key for the depth chart given some of the injury history for the projected starters.





Tanoa Togiai

A massive defensive end coming out of high school, Togiai eventually transitioned over to the offensive line where he started to make his mark in the rotation, seeing action in 11 games in 2022. Now with a full season on the offensive side of the ball, this spring should be valuable reps for him to be ready for the next step in his development.





Zereoue Williams

One thing to keep in mind about Williams is that he has only played football since his senior season in high school where he was an all-city and all-region lineman in Phoenix, AZ. Williams saw action in all 14 games last season, which is a great sign for how quickly he has picked up the game in just a few years. He was a great basketball player in high school, which certainly has helped his transition to football and the offensive line. If he can continue to make strides this spring, he will push hard for playing time in the rotation.





Solatoa Moeai

A returned missionary, Moeai is massive at 6-foot-5 and 357 pounds, but he’ll need to get into football shape. This likely means he’ll need to drop 20-25 pounds before seeing game action.





UteNation Take

The returning starters in Bills, Mokofisi, and Laumea bring an immense amount of experience despite none of them being seniors. Most importantly for the position group, however, is how much game experience they already have together. The likely starters to round out the rest of the line bring a good amount of experience and versatility as well. The size and athleticism of this entire unit is exciting to see, but how well they work together and how healthy they can be will ultimately determine how good this position group will be in 2023. Developing the depth for the two-deep rotation will be a big focus in spring ball.



