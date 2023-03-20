



With year after year of dominance under linebackers coach Colton Swan’s position group, this spring will be about building depth.

The departures of Mo Diabate (NFL Draft), Mason Tufaga (transfer), Ethan Calvert (transfer) and Andrew Mata’afa (transfer), open up opportunities for a linebacker room that is young but extremely talented. Lander Barton and Karene Reid lead the room heading into 2023, but depth and a third linebacker for heavier packages will be crucial to develop this spring.





The Starters

Lander Barton

What more can be said about Lander Barton that has not already been written? Barton came to Utah with an entire family legacy preceding him in not only Utah Football lore (father Paul, brothers Cody and Jackson), but Utah Athletics all-timers (mother Mikki and sister Dani were All-Americans in basketball and volleyball, respectively). This spring should be focused on him staying healthy, but also taking his game to the next level as it continues to slow down for him. He was a dominant force for a Utah down the homestretch of the 2022 season.

Barton saw action in all 14 games last season and logged 3 starts en route to Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year and College Football News Freshman All-America Second Team honors. Lander will look to build off a stellar freshman season and truly become a leader on this defense.





Karene Reid

Reid and his older brother Gabe were a force to be reckoned with last season, combining for 19.5 TFL - the most by a pair of Power Five brothers in 2022. Karene has been a consistent contributor for the defense since stepping onto campus, so his spring will most likely be light, as his health will be paramount. Simply put, Reid is a ballhawk and Utah knows exactly what they’re getting in him.

Reid started in six of his ten games in 2021 and started in all 14 games in 2022, earning Pac-12 All-Conference honors (First Team AP, Second Team Coaches). Reid led the linebackers with 72 tackles (9.5 TFL, 5.0 sacks), ranking third on the team. A forced fumble, a recovery, an interception, and three pass breakups rounded out the stat sheet for Reid’s 2022 campaign.

A solid year could lead to Reid — a returned LDS missionary — to leave early for the 2024 NFL Draft.





The Contenders

Justin Medlock

Medlock redshirted in 2022 for his freshman season, but still saw action in five total games, including special teams action in the Rose Bowl. The athletic and explosive linebacker is a very instinctive player, similar to former Ute Gionni Paul. Medlock drew praise from Coach Whittingham last spring and fall camps, so he should be fun to watch this spring as protecting Barton and Reid will most likely be a focus for the coaches.





Josh Calvert

Calvert came to Utah by way of transferring from the University of Washington, after tearing an ACL which stalled his development. Calvert has seen little playing time at Utah, however, recovering from his injury and learning the Utah linebacker position is a tall task. It’s also been a deep room that saw his brother Ethan, transfer out of the program this past season.

Calvert was one of the top inside linebackers coming out of high school, so the potential is still there. Entering his third season in the Utah system should give him a leg up on the competition to compete for reps in the rotation.





Owen Chambliss

Chambliss has already packed on 20 pounds to his 6-foot-3 frame, bringing him up to 225 pounds. The former three-star Rivals recruit is a very versatile and athletic linebacker, and with his frame and speed, it is difficult not to already draw comparisons to early Utah years of the great Devin Lloyd. Chambliss should compete for reps on special teams immediately, but his commitment to adding muscle could make it tough to keep him out of the rotation if he has a good spring.





Hayden Furey

The former walkon has seen action in 27 games over the past two seasons at both linebacker and on special teams, including four starts in 2021. While his name may not carry as much flash or hype as some of his teammates, the senior Furey has seen action since coming onto campus. Linebackers coach Colton Swan has the utmost trust in him and his coverage skills at the position. It should not be overlooked that Furey will most likely be a factor in the two-deep rotation.





UteNation Take

Swan has had an embarrassment of riches at the position the past few years, and this season should be no exception. As with many positions this spring, developing depth behind the projected starters will be helpful for the long grind of the football season. Although linebacker may be the most difficult position to learn because of what the Utah defense requires of the position, over the years its stars have turned into campus legends and some NFL starters.



