



The University of Utah’s defensive end group usually is highlighted by a sack-generating machine (i.e. Bradlee Anae, Hunter Dimick most recently), and it has been a few years since a Ute has posted a double-digit sack season (Anae in 2019 with 13). Last season, the most sacks by any one player was Gabe Reid with 5.5, followed by Mo Diabate and Van Fillinger with 5 each. FIllinger may have hit double digits had he not gone down with a season-ending injury.

As a team, Utah recorded an impressive 41 sacks in 2022 according to NCAA stats, and they came from all over the defense, leaving opposing offenses guessing. However, having one dominant pass rusher can also draw focus and open up more opportunities for the defense. With Gabe Reid graduating and a starting spot presumably opening up, will someone emerge as the one to watch?

Connor O’Toole started the final four games of the season opposite Reid, a true testament to his development last season after beginning his career as a wide receiver. Fellow juniors Van Fillinger and Jonah Elliss were consistently in the rotation last season as well, also improving under position coach Lewis Powell. Unfortunately, Fillinger’s season was cut short with his injury, while Elliss was also injured towards the end of the season.

Heading into spring ball, O’Toole, Fillinger, and Elliss lead a group of young but very athletic and talented defensive ends. Spring and fall camps will be crucial to solidify the depth chart.





The contenders

Connor O’Toole

The pass-catcher turned pass-rusher really came into his own late last season as he started in the final four games, including the Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl. O’Toole finished the season with 41 tackles, leading the defensive line.

It is hard to believe that Connor has only been playing defensive end since this time last year, so he is still learning the position. With a full season under his belt with crucial game reps, this spring will allow him to fine tune his skillset. It will be interesting to see how much live action he will see.





Van Fillinger

Fillinger went down with a lower leg injury in practice in early November, which was really unfortunate because he was having a good season. He will continue to recover from his injury this spring as he does not need to prove himself with 27 games and 19 starts. Fillinger is a key player in containing the edge in the run game. Adding another pass rush move will help round out his overall game.





Jonah Elliss

After starting his career at Utah as a backup linebacker and special teams player, Elliss showed off his speed and potential on his way to Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention in 2022. Elliss showed flashes of elite potential last season, so this spring will hopefully be another step in his development at defensive end. His speed is truly something special and is the main reason he could become a true terror on the edge this season.





The backups

Chase Kennedy

The Dallas, Texas native redshirted last season, seeing action in the Colorado game. He is long and athletic, giving him a great starting point to develop. He played running back and basketball in high school, and his tape shows explosiveness that will be needed at the college level.

Kennedy is now up to 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds. This spring will be big for him as he looks to play a big role at the two-deep. If he kept his explosiveness off of the line with his weight gain, that’s a scary thought for opposing offenses.





Ka’eo Akana

The Hawaii-native redshirted last season after coming to Utah as one of the highest rated recruits out of Hawaii in his class. Akana recorded 13.0 sacks his senior year to follow up a 23.5 sack sophomore season (no junior season due to pandemic restrictions in Hawaii).

Another explosive player at the snap of the ball, Akana will need the spring reps to be ready to contribute behind Elliss, Fillinger, and O’Toole this fall. Akana has added nearly 40 pounds to his frame since arriving in Salt Lake City.





Logan Fano

The former BYU Cougar comes to Utah eager to make an impact. He’s coming off of a leg injury that held him out of the 2022 season. However, it’s a big plus for him and also the defense that he arrived for spring ball. He’ll get a jumpstart on terminology, the playbook, and more. The 6-foot-4 and 238 pound defensive end is a former four-star recruit, rated No. 14 at his position.





UteNation Take

This position group was hampered by injuries last season, but it gave way to O’Toole’s emergence. The three juniors are game-tested and while they need to continue to develop, the main focus will be keeping them healthy this spring. Kennedy and Akana’s growth will be key for the upcoming season, as the depth of this unit is mostly inexperienced. Anything Fano can do is a plus. Determining the depth chart and rotation this spring will go a long way to being ready for the 2023 season. It’s no secret who the top three guys are, however.



