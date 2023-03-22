



The University of Utah and cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah has been there, done that when it comes to successfully replacing elite cornerbacks. It happened recently when Clark Phillips III and JaTravis Broughton stepped in to replace Jaylon Johnson. Now, Shah hopes for the same results as Zemaiah Vaughn steps in with Broughton to replace Phillips III.

There’s not a lot of concern when it comes to the starters, as they are expected to be a matchup nightmare. During spring ball, it will be crucial to build the depth behind them. Utah has two dependable veterans in Faybian Marks and Ole Miss transfer Miles Battle. Marks will be out for the spring. From there, it’s important for some of the younger guys to continue to emerge.

Let's take a look at the group.





The starters

JaTravis Broughton

After returning from his injury plagued 2021 season, Broughton earned Pac-12 honorable mention in 2022. He played in all 14 games with 11 starts. Broughton’s 46 tackles ranked third in the secondary with two tackles for loss, one sack and two pass break ups.

With Clark Phillips III off to the NFL, Broughton is the most seasoned of all the Utah cornerbacks, so he’ll be looked to for his leadership. His play should only continue to improve, as he was still knocking the rust off in 2022.





Zemaiah Vaughn

The former walkon with blazing speed started to come into his own during the 2022 season. Vaughn stacked 25 tackles (1.0 TFL), a team-leading nine pass breakups, one forced fumble and one recovery. Vaughn played in all 14 games, starting seven. Even with the loss of Phillips, Utah could have another “pick your poison” situation for opposing offenses. Countless times in 2022, teams attacked Vaughn when they needed a big play. However, more often than not, Vaughn made them pay for it.





The contenders

Faybian Marks

Marks will not be participating in spring ball as he continues to recover from an injury suffered last season. The junior saw action in six games before being sidelined the rest of the year. In the 2021 season, he played in 10 games with seven starts before being sidelined due to injury that season as well. During that season he had 25 tackles and two pass break ups.

Marks has all the qualities of a potentially elite cornerback in Utah’s system. He just needs health on his side. He’ll be ready for the fall.





Miles Battle

The 6-foot-4 and 210 pound Battle comes to Utah from Ole Miss. The senior appeared in all 13 games, including three starts. Finishing the season with 38 tackles and 24 solo. Battle also added one interception and forced fumble. He came off the bench for the Rebels and secured the interception in the team's season opening win.

The former four-star receiver out of high school has loads of potential. Now, it’s up to Shah and the Utah staff to help him see all of that and fulfill it with one season of eligibility remaining.





Cain Savage

Savage continues to be a key piece for the special teams. Now he’s looking to earn more playing time on defense. Last season he saw action in all 14 games as a reserve corner and on special teams. He recorded six tackles– three on special teams and his first career fumble recovery against San Diego State.





Kenzel Lawler

The sophomore saw action for the first time last season, playing in five games on defense and special teams. He recorded his first career pass breakup in the win over Arizona. Like Savage, he’s important to special teams and looking to make more of a mark on defense.





Elijah Davis

The redshirt freshman saw action in three games last season, recording a quarterback hurry in the win over Arizona State. He’ll now look to take the next step after utilizing his redshirt year, as he has the opportunity and expectation to become a key part of the cornerbacks rotation.





Elisha Lloyd

Lloyd has yet to see college game action. He was a standout in track and played running back and cornerback, helping his team with a 9-3 record and only allowing 13.5 points per game.





Tao Johnson

Last season Johnson played in four games at wide receiver and on special teams. This year he’s making the position switch to cornerback for the Utes. Johnson was the Idaho 5A State Champion in the 100 meters and one of the faster athletes out west as a high school senior. A former high school quarterback, the program is excited to see what he can do with the move.





Jocelyn Malaska

The three-star recruit saw reserve action in three games last season including the Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl. Similar to Davis, Malaska played just enough to preserve his redshirt year. Expectations are high that he can become a key part of the cornerbacks rotation.





UteNation Take

It's not easy to replace a cornerback as talented as Clark Phillips III, but the Utes did that recently when Jaylon Johnson left early for the NFL. Broughton and Vaughn should be the unquestioned starters, with Miles Battle being the early favorite to step in as the third cornerback. This spring is highly important for the other cornerbacks, as Utah will bring in four-star recruits Smith Snowden and CJ Blocker in the fall.



