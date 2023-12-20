UTAH SIGNED NLI: Isaac Wilson
The University of Utah has signed the consensus 2023 Utah High School Player of the Year, Isaac Wilson. The Max Prep First-Team All-American is one of the best quarterbacks to ever come out of the state of Utah and he’s the second highest rated quarterback to sign with Utah out of high school, only to Jack Tuttle in 2018.
After long being a four-star recruit and bouncing back and forth in the rankings, Wilson had a high school season that left zero doubt that he was among the best in the country. He’s currently the No. 8 rated pro-style quarterback and the No. 155 rated player in the country overall.
Wilson held 19 offers. His final six came down to Utah, BYU, UCLA, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, and Arizona.
Aside from growing up a Ute fan, one of Wilson’s biggest reasons for signing with Utah was their type of offense being very similar to a pro system.
His dad, Mike, played defensive tackle for Utah from 1993-94.
FILM REVIEW
Wilson’s best quality is utilizing his legs. He has a really good arm, but does a great job with his legs running the ball and also improvising when pressured in the pocket. He can make pretty much any throw. I love the competitiveness and willingness to compete. His commitment to Utah will be huge for his development, he will be able to see great talent every day not only from the offensive perspective but seeing a defense that produces NFL talent year in and year out. That level of competition will make Isaac an amazing player.
-Francis Bernard, Utah LB 2018-19, Dallas Cowboys 2020-21, Pro Tech Trenches trainer
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS
Heading into the offseason, Utah is losing three quarterbacks: Bryson Barnes, Nate Johnson, and Mack Howard. This provides Wilson a golden opportunity, but year one he’ll serve as an understudy to one of the best quarterbacks in the college game, Cam Rising. Wilson is a football junkie who should greatly benefit from his time with Rising, before competing to replace the Ute legend.