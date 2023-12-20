



The University of Utah has signed the consensus 2023 Utah High School Player of the Year, Isaac Wilson. The Max Prep First-Team All-American is one of the best quarterbacks to ever come out of the state of Utah and he’s the second highest rated quarterback to sign with Utah out of high school, only to Jack Tuttle in 2018.

After long being a four-star recruit and bouncing back and forth in the rankings, Wilson had a high school season that left zero doubt that he was among the best in the country. He’s currently the No. 8 rated pro-style quarterback and the No. 155 rated player in the country overall.

Wilson held 19 offers. His final six came down to Utah, BYU, UCLA, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, and Arizona.

Aside from growing up a Ute fan, one of Wilson’s biggest reasons for signing with Utah was their type of offense being very similar to a pro system.

His dad, Mike, played defensive tackle for Utah from 1993-94.



