UTAH SIGNED NLI: Hunter Andrews
The state of Texas has produced some special talent for Utah over the years and they found another special athlete in Hunter Andrews. Despite a couple visits to Texas A&M and a late offer from Texas, Andrews stuck with his commitment to Utah since June. He was scheduled to visit Texas this past weekend, who was looking to utilize him as an H-back, but he canceled before arriving, solidifying his commitment to Utah.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound back out of Magnolia, TX held 27 offers, but Texas and Texas A&M came in late, which benefited the Utes early pursuit of the talented two-way player. Despite his dominance as a running back, Andrews is likely to play linebacker for Utah.
FILM REVIEW
Andrews is a heck of an athlete. At 6’2, 215 pounds, and the speed and athleticism he’s got, he’s absolutely what you look for in a linebacker. Being as good of a running back as he is, that vision and instinct to find open grass and split two would-be tacklers is only going to help him as a linebacker. Once he is comfortable with the defensive scheme and technique, there’s no reason he shouldn’t be an asset on the Utes defense.
-Brian Blechen, Utah S/LB 2010-14, Carolina Panthers 2015-17, Pro Tech Trenches trainer
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS
This should go down as one of the bigger signings of the class when all is said and done. The only question is, can he force his way into being considered on offense. He was a star there in the Texas high school ranks. At the same time, with his full focus placed on defense, it’s a scary thought of what linebackers coach Colton Swan could eventually mold Andrews into.