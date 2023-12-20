



The state of Texas has produced some special talent for Utah over the years and they found another special athlete in Hunter Andrews. Despite a couple visits to Texas A&M and a late offer from Texas, Andrews stuck with his commitment to Utah since June. He was scheduled to visit Texas this past weekend, who was looking to utilize him as an H-back, but he canceled before arriving, solidifying his commitment to Utah.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound back out of Magnolia, TX held 27 offers, but Texas and Texas A&M came in late, which benefited the Utes early pursuit of the talented two-way player. Despite his dominance as a running back, Andrews is likely to play linebacker for Utah.



