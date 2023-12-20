



American Fork HS safety Davis Andrews could be the next Cole Bishop or he could be the next Chase Hansen/Brian Blechen. There are a lot of favorable comps that just simply say he’s an ideal fit for Utah’s defense.

The 6-foot-3, 197-pound athlete played most of his high school career at safety, but he could see time at linebacker at Utah as he matures into his frame. It’s all dependent on how he grows during his upcoming LDS mission.

Utah was Andrews’ first offer, but he held an impressive list of 16 offers from schools such as Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Colorado, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Stanford, Tennessee, and UCLA.

It ultimately came down to Utah and Notre Dame, with the Irish long thinking they had him wrapped up. Boy were they wrong, as the only brief hesitation on Utah that Andrews admitted to having was when Utah’s conference status was briefly left in limbo.

Andrews has already received his mission calling and he’ll leave in April of 2024. He plans to return a little from his mission by January 2026, in order to compete in spring ball.

When he returns, Andrews will be living out a dream.

“It’s going to be surreal running out of Rice-Eccles, knowing that there’s another one of me watching just how I watched all the other players before me,” said Andrews.



