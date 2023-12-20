UTAH SIGNED NLI: Davis Andrews
American Fork HS safety Davis Andrews could be the next Cole Bishop or he could be the next Chase Hansen/Brian Blechen. There are a lot of favorable comps that just simply say he’s an ideal fit for Utah’s defense.
The 6-foot-3, 197-pound athlete played most of his high school career at safety, but he could see time at linebacker at Utah as he matures into his frame. It’s all dependent on how he grows during his upcoming LDS mission.
Utah was Andrews’ first offer, but he held an impressive list of 16 offers from schools such as Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Colorado, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Stanford, Tennessee, and UCLA.
It ultimately came down to Utah and Notre Dame, with the Irish long thinking they had him wrapped up. Boy were they wrong, as the only brief hesitation on Utah that Andrews admitted to having was when Utah’s conference status was briefly left in limbo.
Andrews has already received his mission calling and he’ll leave in April of 2024. He plans to return a little from his mission by January 2026, in order to compete in spring ball.
When he returns, Andrews will be living out a dream.
“It’s going to be surreal running out of Rice-Eccles, knowing that there’s another one of me watching just how I watched all the other players before me,” said Andrews.
FILM REVIEWS
Man I hope this kid stays slender over the next two years because he is the exact type of double threat, both sides of the ball, athletic talent and spark, that we’ve gotten accustomed to seeing in our defensive backfield.
This kid is a true field general. It’s like he knows the offensive play before they even snap the ball. His tape is riddled with offensive AND defensive highlights. He’s got a great bills for the ball and is a playmaker. Great downhill run support. Kids seems the type of game changer we attract. And we love seeing local kids.
-Cal Beck, Utah CB/KR 1994-96
Andrews is always making plays around the ball, whether tipped passes, forced fumbles, pass deflections, interceptions - you name it. Post-mission, he can be another one that operates in the mold of a Chase Hansen.
-Kenneth Scott, Utah WR 2010-2015
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS
As mentioned above, Andrews will first serve an LDS mission. In choosing to come home a little early for spring ball 2026, it’ll afford him much needed time to soak up the system and get into football shape.
He’s an impactful signing, Ute fans will just have to wait a couple years for him to hit the scene.